Denver and Las Vegas entered the game with 7-7 records, which meant the game’s winner would move into a tie for the No. 7 and final AFC playoff spot.

LAS VEGAS — With 2 minutes remaining in the first half, you could hear how many Broncos fans were at Allegiant Stadium.

You could hear it because disastrous back-to-back plays by the Raiders turned into turnovers that Denver converted into 10 points. Instead of training 7-3, the Broncos were 13-7 at the break. A good 25 percent of the crowd went wild.

The Broncos' faithful went silent in the second half.

The Raiders regrouped at halftime and rammed the ball through the Denver defense on the first drive of the second half, finishing it off fittingly with a 5-yard touchdown run by backup running back Peyton Barber and went on to win, 17-13.

Another run-oriented Raiders drive in the fourth quarter led to a 41-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson, who hailed from Colorado Springs and the Classical Academy high school.

The Raiders then perfectly executed the 4-minute drill that every team practices each week. They forced the Broncos to use all their timeouts then killed the final 3:54 of game clock to seal the huge win.

The Broncos are now all but eliminated from the aFC playoffs. Denver and the Raiders entered the game with 7-7 records which meant the game’s winner would move into a tie for the No. 7 and final AFC playoff spot with the Chargers and Ravens, both of whom have suddenly slumped to 8-7. The Steelers had a chance at the No. 7 spot as they entered the game with a 7-6-1 record. But they were getting drilled 36-3 by the Chiefs late in the fourth quarter.

Raiders' top running back Josh Jacobs, who made a key fumble late in the first half, rushed 8 times for 57 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter after he had just 25 yards on 9 carries in the first half. He finished with 129 yards on 27 carries.

He looked like a goat at halftime. Jacobs flat dropped the ball as he was running, a fumble that Broncos’ defensive tackle Mike Purcell outwrestled a game of humanity for the recovery. That led a monstrous, 55-yard field goal by Brandon McManus, a kick that brought Denver to within 7-6 with 32 seconds left in the half.

Raiders’ interim coach Rich Bisaccia should have pulled a John Fox and kneeled away the rest of the half. Instead, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr way too casually flipped a screen pass to Jacobs. Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb read the play halfway through his rush, backed up and made a deflecting catch to himself, then rambled 21 yards to the 1-yard line. Javonte Williams walked in untouched from there and the back-to-back turnovers had the Broncos stunningly ahead, 13-7.

It was a scoreless first quarter here at Allegiant Stadium, which seats 65,000 but had plenty of unannounced no-shows and with maybe as many as 15,000 occupied by Broncos' fans. (Think about it, wouldn't longtime Las Vegas residents have a closer affliation with Denver than Oakland?)

The Denver defense was doing a good job of putting pressure on Carr and limiting Vegas’ poor running game, while the Broncos’ coaching staff seemed to place handcuffs on quarterback Drew Lock.

This wasn’t the gunslinger Lock throwing the ball downfield and occasionally into danger. This was a conservative passing Lock through the first quarter.

Both teams opened it up in the second quarter. Carr finished off a 14-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow, one of the league’s best slot receivers, who got a step on a flag route. The drive was aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Shelby Harris who barely grazed Carr’s facemask as he was putting on some heat.

The Broncos immediately answered on the first play of their next drive, as Lock executed a play-fake, then hit Jerry Jeudy open on a deep crossing route for 40 yards. The series threatened to stall after a penalty by left tackle Garett Bolles, but Lock on third-and-20 hit Jeudy for 14 yards, enough to set up a 49-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.

It was 7-3 Raiders halfway through the second quarter. After an exchange of possessions, the Raiders got the ball at their own 33 with 2:44 left in the half. But then running back Josh Jacobs dropped the ball while running. He had taken an escape lateral from Carr, who was under pressure, then started running upfield when Jacobs lost the handle. Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell won a scrum for the ball and the Broncos were in business at the Raiders’ 41 yard line just as the clock reached the 2-minute warning.

With the Broncos down 14-13 late in the third quarter, their defense came through its third turnover of the game as Shelby Harris stripped sack Carr. Dre'Mont Jones, back after missing last week's game with a foot injury, recovered the Broncos had the ball at the Raidersd' 42.

Eventually the Broncos had fourth and 3 with Broncos head coach Vic Fangio electing to send McManus out for a 55-yard field goal. McManus hooked it left, then waved his arms in disgust at his coach. McManus was later seen yelling angry words at Fangio on the sideline. Either McManus wanted Fangio to go for it on fourth down, or he wanted a quicker decision so he would have more time to set up for the kick.

Carr was 20 of 25 for 201 yards.

Lock acquitted himself well, completing 15 of 22 for 153 yards. And no turnovers. Pretty good considering the Broncos couldn’t get their running game going early. Melvin Gordon III had minus-4 yards rushing on 7 attempts while Williams had 7 carries for 12 yards with the touchdown. Jeudy was having his best game in a while with three catches for 60 yards, although he had a drop near the end of the half. Courtland Sutton broke his 2 catch-or-less skid of 7 games by recording 4 receptions for 33 yards.

The Broncos play the Chargers in Los Angeles next Sunday before finishing off their season January 9 at home against the Chiefs, who clinched their sixth consecutive AFC West title Sunday.

PHOTOS | Broncos at Raiders 1/36

2/36

3/36

4/36

5/36

6/36

7/36

8/36

9/36

10/36

11/36

12/36

13/36

14/36

15/36

16/36

17/36

18/36

19/36

20/36

21/36

22/36

23/36

24/36

25/36

26/36

27/36

28/36

29/36

30/36

31/36

32/36

33/36

34/36

35/36

36/36 1 / 36

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.