Broncos rally to 16-16 tie with Chargers with 2 minutes remaining

Lock again missed throws early but got hot late. Rookie WR Jeudy beginning to shake off drops. Chargers' Herbert sets rookie TD pass record.

They began by playing hard at first, and even for a time well.

But whether it was another crucial Drew Lock mistake, Brandon McManus miss or another Jerry Jeudy drop, the Broncos seemed to spill into a demoralized funk for a time, falling behind the Los Angeles Chargers, 13-0. And then, as they did in their first meeting, the Broncos and Lock got hot in rallying to a 16-16 tie as the game moved to the 2-minute warning on a post-Christmas Sunday at empty SoFi Stadium.

These two AFC West rivals entered their second meeting this season with identical 5-9 records. In their first meeting on November 1 in Denver, the Chargers jumped to a 24-3 lead midway through the third quarter but Lock got hot and rallied the Broncos to a 31-30 win on a final play touchdown pass.

For most of both games, the Chargers had the better young quarterback as Justin Herbert threw his 28th touchdown pass of the season to set a new NFL rookie record.

The scintillating yet maddening Lock, meanwhile was on quintessential display on the Broncos’ opening drive. He moved his offense efficiently from his own 13 to the Chargers’ 16. He completed his first three passes on a drive that lasted 14 plays and 7 minutes, 45 seconds. But on third-and-6 from the Chargers’ 16, Lock showed both his athleticism and his carelessness. He escaped left, then threw back across his body to receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

A purposeful trick throw that went awry. Inaccuracy, not decision-making, seems to be at the core of Lock’s struggles.

Lock threw the ball too far behind Hamilton, who reached back to get a hand on the ball, only to deflect it dangerously and softly into the air before Chargers’ cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. intercepted it in the end zone.

All that work, all that execution. For nothing. It’s the type of mistake, and inaccuracy, that has too often cost the Broncos. Lock also twice missed an open tight end Noah Fant on deeper routes. Lock was only 9 of 18 for 67 yards at halftime. He played much better in the second half although two critical drops by Jeudy cost him at least on.e touchdown as the game moved into the fourth quarter

Besides Lock, the Broncos were momentarily stricken with a kicker problem. McManus had been having a terrific season until he missed two extra points in a win at Carolina two weeks ago. Not allowed to play last week against Buffalo because he was deemed a close contact to a COVID patient, McManus watched emergency replacement Taylor Russolino miss two extra points and a field goal.

And then against the Chargers, McManus had a chance to tie the game, 3-3, early in the second quarter but he clanked the left upright on a 42-yard field goal attempt. The Chargers jumped offsides, though, so McManus got another chance from 37 yards. He clanked the same upright.

McManus did get his leg swing groove back by making field goals from 30 and 50 yards.

The Chargers’ 3-0 lead held up. They got it thanks to a game-opening, 53-yard kickoff return by Nick Adderley, which set up a 37-yard field goal by Michael Badgley. They expanded on it when Herbert answered McManus’ miss with a 9-yard touchdown pass to running back Austin Ekeler, the pride of Eaton. It was Herbert’s NFL rookie-setting 28th touchdown pass of the season. Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield held the previous TD pass record of 27, set two years ago.

Ekeler caught the ball at the 5, turned and seemed surprised no one was around him. By the time linebacker Josey Jewell closed. Ekeler scooted into the end zone. Herbert was 13 of 19 for 157 yards and a 111.1 rating at halftime. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon had 71 yards rushing on 14 carries as the game moved into the fourth quarter. At that point he needed 115 yards rushing in the Broncos’ final 1 ½ games to reach 1,000 for the season. Rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy had six catches for 61 yards in the fourth quarter but he also had four drops and there were two other times he was wide open but Lock missed him.

