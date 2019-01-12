DENVER — It’s been proven.

So long as Courtland Sutton is the receiver, there is such a thing as Beginner’s Lock.

Drew Lock, the Broncos’ rookie quarterback selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was off to a torrid start in his NFL debut here Sunday, throwing two touchdown passes to Sutton to give Denver a 17-10 fourth quarter lead against the Los Angeles Chargers before a stunningly small crowd of 55,544 on a bright, chilly Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

The paid crowd of 74,638 counts as a sellout but the Broncos also announced 19,094 no-shows. In the Broncos' defense, they are believed to be the only NFL team that announces actual attendance and no-shows, along with the paid crowd.

Lock’s first touchdown pass was a well-thrown, 26-yard strike to Sutton, who warded off the Chargers’ top cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. with his left arm and used his right arm to cradle the pass. Despite his right arm crashing hard on the south end zone’s turf and his left arm buried beneath Hayward, the ball remained lodged in Sutton’s grasp.

It’s the second time in the Broncos’ last two home games that Sutton made a tremendous end zone adjustment on a cornerback to make the game-opening score for a quarterback making his NFL debut.

He made a midair catch for a 21-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Allen off a similar pattern four weeks ago in the Broncos’ 24-19 win against the Cleveland Browns.

Following a bye week and two road losses, the Broncos with a 3-8 record decided to replace Allen with Lock.

After the Sutton scoring catch, Lock benefitted from two Chargers’ turnovers that gave the Broncos’ starting field position at the Los Angeles’ 18 and 21, respectively. The Broncos converted those turnovers into 10 points.

On the Chargers’ series after the Lock-to-Sutton touchdown, quarterback Phillip Rivers threw a screen pass right into the arms of Broncos’ defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, another rookie. Rivers had thrown 7 interceptions in his previous two games so his slump continues.

The Jones pick gave Lock and the Broncos the ball at the Chargers’ 18. Lock capped the short drive by converting a third-and-goal with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Sutton. The Broncos were up 14-0.

Lock played with the confidence of a kid in his neighbor’s backyard. He moved away from the pressure and either made a play, or avoided a series-killing sack.

PHOTOS | Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton celebrates his touch down against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver.This was Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock's first touchdown pass. Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver. Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa greets a fan before an NFL football game against the against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver. Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in San Diego. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver. Members own the Denver Broncos gather before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver. Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver. Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton scores past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver.This was Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock's first touchdown pass. Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver. Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler runs against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver. Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock plays against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver. Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver. Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock runs on to the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver.

He was 12 of 19 at the half for 123 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 116.8 passer rating. Sutton had four catches for 74 yards.

The Chargers came up with a field goal drive aided by a running-into-the-punter penalty on the Broncos’ Devontae Booker.

But just as momentum was starting to swing towards the visitors, another turnover. Troymaine Pope, the Chargers’ punt returner, flat out Charlie Browned a Colby Wadman punt and Broncos’ special teams linebacker Josey Jewell recovered at the Los Angeles’ 21.

However, the Broncos conservatively called three running plays and settled for a 31-yard field goal by Brandon McManus. The Broncos led 17-3 late in the first half.

RELATED: Broncos' Von Miller not playing today against Chargers

Phillip Lindsay started fast as the Broncos' running back had 33 yards off his first 5 carries, but he reached halftime with 36 yards on 10 carries.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was only 6 of 11 for 49 yards with a pick until he connected with a wide-open Mike Williams for a 52-yard completion with 38 seconds left in the half.

After a Chargers' motion penalty, Rivers hit another wide-open target, running back Austin Ekler of Eaton for a 30-yard touchdown.

Suddenly, the Broncos were only 17-10 and Rivers was 8 of 14 for 131 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

RELATED: Davontae Harris overcame broken family, release from Bengals to have nice season with Broncos

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports