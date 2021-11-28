Gimpy Bridgewater, rookie Surtain, lift Broncos to 28-7 fourth quarter lead on Chargers

Teddy Bridgewater ran for one TD, returned from injury to throw another. Pat Surtain II had one INT in end zone, and another returned to other end zone.

DENVER — His courage questioned from one bad decision he made in the previous game, Teddy became Blood and Guts Bridgewater in helping the Broncos stun the Los Angeles Chargers, 28-7, in the fourth quarter here Sunday on an unseasonably warm late-November afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

A gathering of 66,239 (9,568 didn't show) became nervous early in the second quarter when Bridgewater was clobbered from the blindside by blitzing Chargers’ safety Derwin James Jr.

Despite suffering a deep leg contusion on the play, Bridgewater managed to get just enough forward motion with his arm to turn a lost fumble into a completion.

Per replay review. It was a key overturn and incompletion as it prevented a turnover deep in Broncos’ territory. It did cost Bridgewater the rest of the first half as he left with a lower leg injury.

A source told 9News, Bridgewater suffered a deep contusion in his leg. He returned for the second half but the bend-but-don't-break Denver defense couldn't get off the field in the third quarter.

And some damage was done late in the half when Bridgewater's replacement Drew Lock threw an interception that helped bring the Chargers back in the game.

Denver did take a 14-7 lead into the fourth but they had the ball with a minute remaining and a 14-0 lead when James did it again, intercepting a carelessly thrown pass by Lock.

Initially, Lock did OK thanks to a break. Soon after replacing Bridgewater, Lock fumbled off a sack, although he too had the ball bounce forward and newly-paid receiver Tim Patrick made a clutch, hustling recovery downfield for a first down.

The game was going the Broncos way, even as starters were heading to the locker room with injuries.

The Bridgewater-Lock led drive finished with a 9-yard touchdown run by rookie running back Javonte Williams and the Broncos led, 14-0 early in the second quarter of this potentially pivotal AFC West Division showdown. The Chargers entered the game in second place with a 6-4 record while the Broncos were last (or fourth) with a 5-5 mark.

Lock’s interception helped set up the Chargers’ 12-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to running back Austin Ekeler, a native of Eaton, with 31 seconds left in the half.

The Broncos had scored first in the first quarter when Bridgewater scrambled in from 11 yards out, making a leaping lunge for the pylon.

This was a game when it seemed advantageous the Broncos lost the pregame coin toss because it gave their usual slow-starting offense the ball early so Bridgewater and company could get in rhythm. Usually when Denver won the coin toss, head coach Vic Fangio deferred until the second half.

The offense too often had to stand around and watch the defense either stay on the field a while, or put them behind before getting to their second series.

This time, the Denver D benefitted from a terrific punt coverage play by punter Sam Martin, who pooched the ball from the Chargers’ 43 to the 1 yard line, where Nate Hairston made a falling catch of the ball.

Herbert was held to a three-and-out and after a punt the Broncos got the ball back at the 50. Bridgewater smartly moved the offense downfield until he took it himself around right end for the 11-yard run and 7-0 lead.

Another three-and-out against Herbert’s Chargers – Denver rookie outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper chasing down the talented quarterback after a 7, and not a 10, -yard gain was the key play, as was a pass breakup by rookie linebacker Brandon Browning.

Then came the Bridgewater-Lock drive in which running back Melvin Gordon III and Williams did most of the work on an 11-play, 75-yard drive.

The 14-0 early lead was crucial because the Broncos lost three offensive starters during the game – Bridgewater, left guard Dalton Risner (back) and left tackle Calvin Anderson (knee). Anderson appeared to suffer a serious left knee injury. He was emotional as he was getting carted off the field.

He had been replacing usual left tackle Garett Bolles, who missed the game with COVID-19. Quinn Bailey, a practice squad member for most of his three seasons with the Broncos, moved in to play left tackle. Netane Muti replaced Risner at left guard. With rookie Quinn Meinerz already replacing veteran Graham Glasgow at right guard and Cam Fleming subbing in for Bobby Massie at right tackle, the Broncos again played with only one offensive line starter the rest of the first half – center Lloyd Cushenberry III.

Bridgewater was 6 of 12 for 59 yards with the touchdown run entering the fourth quarter. Lock in the second quarter was 4 of 7 for 26 yards with the costly interception that occurred when he attempted a scramble right, sidearm toss.

Gordon, who left briefly with a hip injury, returned and had 63 yards rushing on 11 carries and Williams had 34 yards on eight carries. Patrick was the Broncos leading receiver with 2 catches for 26 yards, plus had the key fumble recovery. Jerry Jeudy had two catches for 25 yards.

Herbert got hot late in the half and had thrown for 116 yards on 11 of 18 attempts. He was under constant duress and was sacked twice.

This game pitted Broncos head coach and defensive play caller Fangio against his protégé, Chargers’ head coach Brandon Staley. One half in, the mentor was outcoaching his student, although the late touchdown by Ekeler had the Broncos feeling uncomfortable.

However, because the Chargers deferred, the got the ball first in the third quarter and they controlled the ball except for one three-and-out series by the Broncos' offense.

But the Chargers scored nothing. Their first deliberate drive ended with Dustin Hopkins badly missing a 53-yard field goal and their second drive, which lasted into the fourth quarter, was thwarted when Herbert underthrew tight end Jared Cook and was intercepted by Broncos rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Bronco Bits

The week of practice didn’t bring back four Broncos starters. Bolles tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, safety Kareem Jackson (shoulder/neck) and Massie (high ankle sprain) didn’t sufficiently recover from their injuries and defensive lineman Shelby Harris suffered an ankle sprain during practice Thursday. The team did get back starting outside linebacker Bradley Chubb for the first time since he underwent left ankle surgery in late-September. …

Peyton Manning and his son Marshall were followed by a video crew from the Madden video game prior to the game. Peyton said he and his son were acting as ratings adjusters.

PHOTOS | Broncos vs. Chargers 1/36

2/36

3/36

4/36

5/36

6/36

7/36

8/36

9/36

10/36

11/36

12/36

13/36

14/36

15/36

16/36

17/36

18/36

19/36

20/36

21/36

22/36

23/36

24/36

25/36

26/36

27/36

28/36

29/36

30/36

31/36

32/36

33/36

34/36

35/36

36/36 1 / 36

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.