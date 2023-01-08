Wilson gets hot, lifts Broncos to 24-20 lead on Chargers in fourth quarter

Even with playoff game next week and nothing to play for, Chargers' starters surprisingly played entire first half.

DENVER — Perhaps Jim Harbaugh from Ann Arbor and Sean Payton from Los Angeles intently watched Russell Wilson and the Broncos play their final regular-season y Sunday.

The game held no meaning for the 4-12 Broncos or the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers. For the Broncos, all the matters is who owner and CEO Greg Penner chooses to become his new head coach.

Harbaugh, head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, and Payton, the former head coach of the New Orleans Saints works game-day Sunday in the NFL FOX studios in Los Angeles, are considered the co-leaders for the Broncos’ head coach job. Penner has made contact with both and interviews with both are coming.

Wilson started slow, completing just 2 of 9 passes for 13 yards with 26 seconds left in the first half. He then went on a 7 of 7, 166-yard, 2-touchdown tear that rallied the Broncos to a 24-17 lead in the third quarter.

Wilson's streak was halted by a batted ball at the line that was intercepted, setting up a Chargers' field goal that moved the score to 24-20 Broncos as the game moved into the fourth quarter.

The Chargers surprisingly played their starters in the regular-season finale at Empower Field at Mile High. Surprising because the Chargers could do no better, and no worse, than their No. 5 AFC playoff seed and first-round matchup next week at Jacksonville.

Yet, Chargers’ head coach Brandon Staley assumingly decided he didn’t want his top players to be rusty for the playoff opener and has played them throughout so far.

Prior to the game, the Broncos held two tributes for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whose cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night game at Cincinnati scared a nation – while his encouraging recovery to date has heartened it. First, like all NFL home teams, the Broncos held a Moment of Support for Hamlin where the crowd roared its applause for Hamlin prior to the playing off the National Anthem.

And then after the kickoff, both teams gathered on their sidelines where players and coaches locked arms and walked several yards out onto the freshly laid, $400,000 grass playing surface. Meanwhile in the middle of the field, the two players wearing No. 3 on each team – Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Chargers’ safety Derwin James Jr. – gathered, hugged each other and dropped to a knee for a quick prayer while rising with a raised arm.

On a seasonably mild, if cloudy, Sunday afternoon in early January, a gathering of 60,833 showed up (13,202 no-shows) to see if the Broncos could snap their 9-game AFC West losing streak dating back to their November home game against the Chargers last season.

Both teams traded touchdowns off their opening drives. The Denver defense seemed surprised to see the likes of Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out there for the opening series because the Chargers marched 75 yards without breaking much of a sweat, the drive capped by a 14-yard touchdown throw from Herbert to Allen.

But the Broncos answered with their own 75-yard drive that was aided by two personal foul penalties against the Chargers, a strong running game and some creative play-calling. Latavius Murray finished it off with a 2-yard touchdown run and the game was tied, 7-7.

Herbert and company stayed in through the first half and on his third possession, he converted three, third downs with completions of 18 yards to Mike Williams, 12 yards to Allen and 3 yards for a touchdown to tight end Gerald Everett.

The Chargers were up, 14-7 early in the second quarter. The Chargers were driving for more but just past midfield Ekeler was stripped by safety Justin Simmons with linebacker Josey Jewell recovering. A 25-yard romp by Murray put the Broncos in field goal position and Brandon McManus converted from 33 yards to narrow the score to 14-10.

But Herbert worked a 42-second drive for a 48-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker.

It was 17-10 with just 26 seconds left in the half.

Wilson had been struggling mightily throwing the ball as with 26 seconds remaining he was 2 of 9 for 13 yards in the first half. Both completions and all 13 yards were consumed by receiver Courtland Sutton on the opening drive.

Wilson seemed to pick up a garbage-time dump-off completion to Murray for 15 yards but garbage time turned into a clutch time as with 19 seconds left in the half, Wilson scrambled left and threw deep to Jerry Jeudy, who incredibly was open down the left sideline. Jeudy caught it for a 57-yard gain and on first-and-goal from the 3, Wilson hit tight end Eric Tomlinson for a touchdown with 6 seconds remaining.

The teams into their halftime locker rooms tied, 17-17.

Thanks to strong and swift running by backup running back Chase Edmonds with some Wilson completions to Jeudy mixed in, the Broncos moved their second half-opening possession to the Chargers' 24 yard line. Wilson dumped a pass in the left flat to running back Tyler Badie, who was signed off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad earlier in the week. Badie sped down the left sideline while tip-toing inbounds before he dove in for the touchdown.

The Broncos were up 24-17 early in the third quarter. And the Chargers were still playing their starters.

Murray had 55 yards rushing and a touchdown off nine carries and Edmonds added 40 yards off 7 carries. Wilson’s late passing surge lifted his stat line to 10 of 19 for 192 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Jeudy had four catches for a whopping 135 yards.

Herbert is sharp, completing 20 of 30 for 204 yards and two touchdowns. It didn't help the Broncos that they were so battered at the cornerback position they had to start undrafted rookie Ja'Quan McMillian, who spent much of the season on the practice squad and was playing in his first NFL game. McMillian replaced Damarri Mathis, who didn't play because of a concussion. A concussion also knocked out Broncos' nickelback K'Waun Williams early in the game.

