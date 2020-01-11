Chargers lead offensiveless Broncos, 21-3 in second half

Broncos QB Drew Lock seems to lack confidence while Chargers rookie Justin Herbert got hot late in half.

DENVER — What’s worse, a quarterback who makes too many mistakes, or a quarterback who is afraid to make one?

This is the dilemma facing Broncos head coach Vic Fangio at halftime as he considers whether to stick with his slumping quarterback Drew Lock.

With the Broncos seemingly going to a four-corners on offense, they trail the Los Angeles Chargers, 14-3 at halftime before a small and disappointed gathering at Empower Field at Mile High.

Despite absolutely perfect weather – it was 63 degrees with a bright blue sky at kickoff – the atmosphere was relatively desultory. Only about 5,000 fans were permitted inside the 76,125-seat stadium, and even that gathering took on some risk as the COVID-19 cases have been spiking both in the city of Denver and within the Broncos’ team.

The Broncos played this game with starting right guard Graham Glasgow, and two top assistant coaches – defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and offensive line coach Mike Munchak – not at the stadium as they were all placed in the COVID-19 protocol program in recent days.

To those looking at the bigger picture, the game might have been less about who won, as did everyone avoid getting infected?

The Broncos entered this game 0-3 at home. The franchise has never lost its first four home games in a season. Even the 1963 Broncos, who finished 2-11-1, started 2-1 at home. Gulp!

In fairness to the 2020 Broncos, their early home schedule was brutal: Against the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs, who are a combined 17-5.

The Chargers were only 2-4, though, so no excuses.

Early in the second quarter, the Broncos were clinging to a 3-0 lead thanks to safety Justin Simmons’ interception deep in the middle of the field off Chargers’ rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

Simmons returned it 46 yards to the Chargers’ 16. Three plays later, the Broncos were still at the 16 and Brandon McManus came out to kick a 35-yard field goal.

It was clear that after Lock threw four interceptions in his previous five quarters that it was emphasized to the Broncos’ quarterback he should look for the short pass and be careful with ball.

Broncos’ offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur called the game with extreme caution. It was up to Lock to show his play-caller he was ready for more.

At halftime, Lock had completed 9 of 15 passes for only 58 yards.

But there were no interceptions. The Broncos’ offense operated as if it was up to their defense to score. Which was a good plan, at least until the game neared the end of the first half.

Herbert started slowly against Vic Fangio’s Denver defense, as so many quarterbacks often do. The Chargers did reach the Broncos’ 25 on a series to end the first quarter, but they were stuffed on a fourth-and-1 on the first play of the second quarter by defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones.

Herbert entered this game with gaudy stats, throwing for more than 308 yards and 2 touchdowns a game through his first five starts. But he was only 9 of 16 for 61 yards with the costly interception midway through the second quarter.

But Herbert is too smart, and too talented, to be held down all day. He engineered an 80-yard touchdown drive late in the second quarter that included some impressive gains off his improvisation. He capped the drive with a 9-yard strike to a wide-open Keenan Allen on a skinny post in the end zone.

On his next series, he went 80 yards again, this time in less than a minute, and finished it off with a 2-yard toss to fullback Gabe Nebers. Herbert was 20 of 27 for 189 yards at halftime with a 102.2 passer rating.

BRONCO BIT

Tim Patrick, who became Denver’s No. 1 receiver after Courtland Sutton was lost for the season with a torn ACL, was inactive because of a hamstring injury suffered in the second half of last Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN