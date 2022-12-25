Family Christmas: Kroenke's Rams route Walton-Penner's Broncos, 51-14

Wilson threw three interceptions. Baker Mayfield, cam Akers, sliced and steamrolled the Denver D.

INGLEWOOD, Calif — To anyone who doesn’t think the Broncos will make significant changes in the offseason that is two weeks away, let’s put the final score this way:

Kroenke 51

Walton-Penner 14

The new Broncos owners didn’t get into the NFL business to get humiliated.

But that’s been the case through what's going to be a 4-11 start to their first season, an embarrassment that turned several more shades of red during the slime green Nickelodeon game here on Christmas Sunday afternoon at warm SoFi Stadium.

Ho Ho, Ba Humbug. Hide the children watching at home. A mixed gathering of green Nickelodeon Slime-capped seats, empty seats, Broncos’ orange jerseys and the gradually growing Rams faithful all saw the home team – the defending Super Bowl champs who also brought in a disappointing 4-10 record – route the visitors early and often. Rams punter Riley Dixon, the former Bronco, had been relegating to extra-point and field goal holding, but not punting.

Zero punts for Dixon as the Rams scored on their first 8 possessions -- five touchdowns and three Matt Gay field goals. Then added a ninth score on a pick six by Cobie Durant for a final score.

Before the game, the Kroenkes and Walton-Penners held a Christmas family gathering. Rams owner Stan Kroenke and his son Josh, who is president of the NBA Denver Nuggets and NH:L Colorado Avalanche, walked over to the Broncos’ sideline to have a nice meet-and-great with Broncos’ owners Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie and son-in-law, CEO Greg Penner.

Stan Kroenke has long been married to Rob’s cousin, Ann Walton Kroenke.

There were a lot of smiles, and handshakes and hugs and back pats.

Then the game started, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, back after being held out of the previous game as a precaution to a concussion, threw two interceptions and it was Kroenke’s Rams 17, Walton-Penner’s Broncos 0.

The Broncos used running back Cam Akers to run the ball through the gut of the Denver defense on the opening drive before it stalled into a 55-yard field goal bomb by Matt Gay.

Wilson then threw interceptions off the Broncos’ first two possessions, giving the Rams’ offense a short field each time to convert the turnovers into touchdowns.

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, claimed off waivers less than three weeks ago, was 6 of 6 for 59 yards and a touchdown after his first three possessions, while Wilson started 0 of 3 with the 2 picks.

Wilson had a nice third possession, completing 4 of 4 with strikes to Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy for 21 and 23 yards, respectively. But that drive stalled into a 54-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.

But then Mayfield extended his accuracy streak to 11 of 11 before he threw one away. He then zipped a 7-yard touchdown to tight end Tyler Higbee – his second of the game – to push the score to 24-3 Rams.

To bring more laughter into insult, Mayfield and Akers mixed a 12-play, 90-yard touchdown drive that ate up more than 6 minutes of game clock late in the second quarter. Akers finished it with an easy 2-yard run to the end zone.

It was 31-3 Rams with 1:06 left in the half.

Mayfield finished 24 of 28 for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns before was pulled for mercy in the fourth quarter. Higbee is the Fantasy League tight end of the week with 9 catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Akers has 118 yards rushing witjh three touchdowns off 23 carries.

Wilson had a rough day, as he was picked off three times -- besides his f0irst two possessions of the game, he had the team in scoring position to open the second half but he threw late to tight end Greg Dulcich in the end zone and as the pass hung up, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey recovered in time for the drive-killing interception.

Wilson did throw a consolation touchdown to Dulcich in the fourth quarter but that came after the Rams went ahead, 41-6. Wilson was 15 of 27 for 214 yards a touchdown and three interceptions. He was sacked six times. Jeudy had six catches for 117 yards, while Sutton, who was returning after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury, had five catches for 64 yards. Running back Latavius Murray had eight carries for 34 yards and ran in a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter but the Broncos had to abandon their running game early as they fell way behind.

The Broncos play at Kansas City -- a team they haven't beaten in 14 straight games over 7 1/2 years -- next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Then it's home against the Los Angeles Chargers to win up the regular season.

And then changes are coming.

