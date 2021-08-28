Bridgewater shakes off slow start, throws touchdown pass to Sutton in preseason finale

Backup QB Lock throws third-quarter touchdown pass to put Broncos up, 17-12 against competitive Rams reserves.

DENVER — Through the first quarter, it appeared the Broncos’ starters weren’t quite mentally prepared to play.

Teddy Bridgewater and his receivers were misfiring, as the Broncos’ newly anointed No. 1 quarterback was off to a backup-like, 1 of 6 for 4 yard start.

Denver’s vaunted defense, meanwhile, was giving up yards and first downs to the Los Angeles Rams’ second- and third-string offense. Led by former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, the Rams put together back-to-back, 11-play, field goal drives against Denver’s top defenders.

It was 6-3 Rams early in the second quarter and it could have been worse as Los Angeles had 7 first downs to Denver’s 2.

But Bridgewater would get one more chance to justify head coach Vic Fangio’s decision to choose him over Drew Lock. Bridgewater completed 5 of 5 for 58 yards in his third drive, which was capped by an 8-yard touchdown strike to receiver Courtland Sutton that helped put Denver ahead, 17-12 late in the third quarter on a warm (84 degrees at kickoff) Saturday night before about two-thirds full Empower Field at Mile High.

Perkins led the Rams on his first drive of the second half, but the Denver defense, which hasn't allowed a touchdown in the preseason, stiffened in the red zone. A fourth field goal by Matt Gay gave Los Angeles a 12-10 lead midway through the third quarter.

Lock answered on the next drive by going 5 of 5 for 55 yards with a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end A.J. Fort. That put the Broncos up, 17-12.

Bridgewater and Sutton also connected for a 19-yard completion on the drive, an encouraging return to play by the receiver who had been since tearing an ACL in game 2 last season at Pittsburgh.

Another player making a comeback from ACL surgery, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, had three catches for 23 yards.

Thus, the Broncos’ first-string players finished their preseason. Bridgewater finished 22 of 30 for 241 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. His next game will be the season-opener Sept. 12 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Brandon McManus continued his strong kicking as he nailed a 54-yard field goal to finish off the Broncos’ first drive. He was 5 of 5 in field goals, with makes from 52 and 54 yards, and 8 of 8 in 33-yard extra points.

The Rams got a third field goal from Matt Gay late in the first half when defensive lineman Michael Hoecht beat right tackle Cam Fleming on a stunt and stripped-sack Lock. Hoecht recovered the fumble inside the Broncos' 20, setting up Gay's short field goal on the final play of the half.

