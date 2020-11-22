Broncos lead Dolphins, 20-10 in fourth quarter as Lock responds

Broncos QB followed 0 of 6 passing start with 7 of 7 run.

DENVER — Whether Broncos fans wanted him or not, Drew Lock made it through a poor previous performance and injury to make to his assigned start at quarterback here Sunday.

His resolve was inspiring. Overcoming another rough beginning that included an interception, Lock rallied the Broncos to a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins here Sunday before Denver’s final home crowd of approximately 5,700 at Empower Field at Mile High. (The final three home games will have no fans out of COVID concerns).

Lock started 0 of 6 with the interception. This after he threw four interceptions in a 37-12 loss at Las Vegas, a game in which Lock left with strained muscles and soreness in his ribs area. He made it through the injury and finished the half going 9 of 15 for 118 yards. He also had a key 14-yard scramble that converted a third-and-long during the Broncos’ lone touchdown drive.

Both Broncos running backs are having nice games. Melvin Gordon III has rushed for touchdowns of 1 and 20 yards and has 74 overall on 12 carries. Phillip Lindsay has 60 yards on 11 carries.

Lock is now 15 of 27 for 180 yards.

Miami’s talented rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 8 of 15 but for only 56 yards as the Dolphins’ only touchdown drive travelled 22 yards following the Lock interception.

The Broncos entered this game 3-6 while the Dolphins had won five in a row to boost their record to 6-3.

Given his recent struggles, Lock couldn’t have started much worse as he threw inaccurately across the middle on the third play of his first series and was picked off by Dolphins’ cornerback Xavien Howard. It was Howard’s sixth interception of the season and Lock’s 11th in six games.

Needing only 22 yards to travel, the Dolphins got there although they needed a defensive holding penalty against Broncos’ cornerback A.J. Bouye to wipe out a Justin Simmons interception. Given a reprieve, Tagovailoa finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker, who did a nice job getting his second foot down in the end zone.

Down 7-0, Lock didn’t start warming up until his third series, when he opened with four straight passes, including a 15-yard completion to rookie KJ Hamler for 15 yards to convert a third-and-10. That snapped Lock’s 0-for-6 passing start and started a 7 of 7 run.

Talk about a streaky passer. Those passes to open the series set up a huge hole for running back Phillip Lindsay, who scooted 20 yards into Dolphins’ territory.

A Lock scramble for 14 yards and 15-yard flip to tight end Nick Vannett set up first and goal from the 1. Running back Melvin Gordon took it from there to tie the game, 7-7 late in the first quarter.

The teams exchanged field goals in the second quarter. The Broncos’ field goal drive was set up by a play-action, 41-yard dart from Lock to Tim Patrick, who was open across the middle.

The Dolphins answered with a 14-yard drive that was heavy on Tagovailoa’s athleticism in throwing on the run, both to his left-handed throwing side, and to his right.

Otherwise, Denver's defense was terrific, holding the Dolphins to 82 yards in total offense in the first half. Tagovailoa was sacked three times, once by Malik Reed, who also had a 3-yard tackle for loss.

Lock made a beautiful 22-yard completion to rookie Jerry Jeudy on the Broncos’ final 2-minute drive before the half to set up a go-ahead, 47-yard field goal by McManus.

