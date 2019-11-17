MINNEAPOLIS — Good teams find ways to win. The Broncos keep finding new ways to lose so you know what that makes them.

The Broncos blew a 20-0 halftime lead and lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-23 here Sunday before a record crowd of 66,883 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Broncos are 3-7 while the Vikings enter their bye week at 8-3.

It's little consolation that the Broncos, a 10 1/2-point underdog, make the Vikings sweat to the final play. Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen made three fourth-down conversions on the final drive, but three throws from the Vikings' 4-yard line all fell incomplete as time expired.

It looked for a while for the Broncos.

With the aggressive, creative way Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello called plays, it seemed as if he took the week-filled ruminations about Gary Kubiak personal.

Deep shot after deep shot. Three reverses in one series to receiver Courtland Sutton. On the first of those reverses, Sutton threw a deep ball for a 38-yard completion.

Thanks for the advice, Joe Flacco. Brandon Allen will take it from here.

The Broncos stunned the Vikings and much of the U.S. Bank record crowd of 66,883 here Sunday by jumping out to a 20-0 halftime lead. And then the Vikings shocked the Broncos right back by taking a 27-23 lead with less than 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

A chance for the Broncos to go up 27-0 late in the first half was spoiled when Allen threw an interception near the Vikings' end zone in the final minute of the half.

The pick started to shift momentum. The Vikings went up 27-23 late in the fourth quarter as Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins threw three touchdowns. The first was a 10-yarder to tight end Irv Smith Jr. that beat Broncos' cornerback Davontae Harris. The second was a 54-yard strike to Stefon Diggs, who beat Chris Harris Jr. on a post pattern that made Broncos fans nervous with 10:21 left in the fourth quarter.

And then Cousins used a patented Kubiak boot left to find a wide-open Mason Rudolph for a 32-yard touchdown pass.

To say “much” of the crowd, but not the entire gathering was appropriate as a good percentage of orange-jerseys dotting the seats. Those fans made plenty of noise whenever the visiting team made a big play, which was early and often.

Until a final minute interception thrown by Allen as the Broncos were about put the game away, the offense had never played better than they did in the first half. Scangerello, the Broncos’ first-year offensive coordinator, was much maligned through the first eight games, as the Broncos’ ranked in the bottom 5 in most of the key categories.

After a disappointing, final-second, 15-13 loss at Indianapolis three weeks ago, Flacco, the Broncos’ quarterback, publicly complained his offense wasn’t aggressive enough with plays called as if the team was afraid to lose.

Flacco then learned the next day he had suffered a season-ending disc injury in his neck. Allen took over and Scangarello heeded the advice.

Against the Vikings, the passing game hit on three completions of 31, 38 and 48 yards. Allen hit on two of those big plays and while he was just 4 of 9 at one point, his completions went for a total of 85 yards, one of which was a third-down, 3-yard touchdown to tight end Troy Fumagalli.

Sutton outmaneuvered Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes for a 48-yard catch, and then a drew a 21-yard pass-interference penalty from Rhodes that set up first and goal and the Fumagalli touchdown.

On the next series, Scangarello went nuts with Sutton reverses. On the first, running back Phillip Lindsay took the direct snap from the shotgun position, sprinted left and tossed back to Sutton, who was moving left to right. Sutton stopped and heaved the ball downfield to Tim Patrick, who made a contested catch for a 38-yard gain.

Later in the drive, with the Broncos switching ends for the start of the fourth quarter, Scangarello called a reverse to Sutton on and fourth-and-1 from the Vikings 7.

Who calls a reverse on fourth-and-1 from the opponents’ 7? Sutton picked up 1 tough yard for first-and-goal. Fullback Andy Janovich scored from the 1 yard line as he kept piling driving over bodies while keeping his knees off the turn and his momentum lunging forward.

Janovich later left the game with appeared to be a serious elbow injury.

RELATED: REVIEW | Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings

Meanwhile, Vic Fangio’s Denver defense completely stymied Kubiak’s Vikings offense in the first half. Kubiak was to be the Broncos’ offensive coordinator for Fangio this year but Kubiak turned it down because of a dispute over the offensive assistant coaches he wanted, but couldn’t hire.

Through most of this season, Kubiak’s departure looked like the Broncos loss and they entered this game 3-6, and the Vikings gain as they brought in a 7-3 record and 10 ½-point favorites. The oddsmakers didn’t realize that the Broncos are a different team compared to the one that started the season 0-4.

The insertion of Alexander Johnson at inside linebacker in game 5 energized the defense and Allen’s play at quarterback the past two games has lifted the offense.

With 1 minute left in the half, the Vikings had just 2 first downs and were outgained by the Broncos 217 yards to 30. Von Miller had one sack and Shelby Harris stripped sacked quarterback Kirk Cousins for a fumble that Johnson recovered at the Minnesota 17-yard line that led to a second, McManus field goal.

The Broncos missed a great chance to go up 27-0 when Will Parks forced a fumble on a Vikings kickoff return. But with the ball at Vikings’ 17, Allen was picked off in the middle of the field by safety Andrew Sendejo at the 2 yard line.

The Broncos owned the ball for nearly 20 minutes of the 30-minute half.

Kubiak regrouped his offense in the second half, though. The Vikings scored on their first drive in the second half, though, as quarterback Kirk Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs for a 44-yard strike that beat Davontae Harris, then hit Irv Smith Jr., who also shook free from Harris, for a 10-yard touchdown to make it, 20-7 early in the third quarter.

The Broncos responded with a drive that set up Brandon McManus' third field goal of the game to take a 23-7 lead. The Broncos were 2 points away from scoring more than 24 points for the first time in 19 games -- since they scored two defensive touchdowns to whip Arizona, 45-7 in game 7 last season.

The Vikings answered with their next possession as their long drive was capped by a short touchdown run by Dalvin Cook. Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe stopped Cook on the 2-point conversion attempt.

Entering the fourth quarter, Allen had completed 11 of 23 passes for 150 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tim Patrick had two big impact catches for 67 yards. Sutton had three catches for 58 yards, plus the 38-yard passing completion to Patrick.

Phillip Lindsay led all rushers with 44 yards on 11 carries as Vikings' star running back Dalvin Cook was held to 18 yards on 9 carries through three quarters.

PHOTOS | Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings A Denver Broncos fan watches warmups before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer reacts to a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks carries a flag onto the field before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. A Denver Broncos fan watches warmups before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton catches a pass over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Denver Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run in front of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Injured Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen talks with teammate cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Denver Broncos tight end Troy Fumagalli, center, catches a 3-yard touchdown pass between Minnesota Vikings defenders Mackensie Alexander, left, and Anthony Barr, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Denver Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen (2) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, center, calls a play in the huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Denver Broncos tight end Troy Fumagalli, center, celebrates with teammates after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. Denver Broncos tight end Troy Fumagalli, center, catches a 3-yard touchdown pass between Minnesota Vikings defenders Mackensie Alexander (20) and Anthony Barr, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Broncos Bits

Defense tackle Mike Purcell suffered a rib injury on the first play of the game, but returned. …

Receiver Tim Patrick suffered a shoulder injury in the first half but returned in the second half. …

The Broncos gave defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker one more week off the heal up his left shoulder. Adam Gotsis played for a second consecutive game.

With Tim Patrick activated, rookie receiver Juwann Winfree was inactive.

Shelby Harris got his second sack to thwart the Vikings’ final drive of the first half. Rookie Dre'Mont Jones picked up a sack in the third quarter. ...

Four of late owner Pat Bowlen’s children travelled with the team here and were on the sideline pregame: Patrick III, Brittany, Annabel and Christianna.

RELATED: Connor McGovern making family proud as Broncos starting center

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports