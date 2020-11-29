Saints lead passing hopeless Broncos, 31-3 in 4th quarter

Fill-in rookie receiver Kendall Hinton is 1 of 9 with 2 interceptions. Saints' QB Taysom Hill has rushed for 2 TDs but has also struggled to pass.

DENVER — This is what happens when lawyers and medical doctors are left to make football decisions.

In what was an embarrassment to the Broncos as an organization and NFL as a corporation, the Saints ran to a 31-3, fourth-quarter lead against hopeless before no fans and no home quarterback at Empower Field at Mile High.

This may well have been the least competitive offensive performance in Broncos history.

Even the Broncos' lone scoring drive was inept. Trailing, 17-0 at halftime, Broncos' rookie Essang Bassey intercepted Saints' quarterback Taysom Hill early in the third quarter and returned it into Saints' territory.

After a fitting three-play, 1-yard drive for the woefully inept Broncos' offense, Brandon McManus continued his torrid kicking by nailing a 58-yard field goal to put the Broncos on the scoreboard.

The Saints answered with a 36-yard touchdown run by Latavius Murray, who ran through a huge hole and an empty secondary. That put the Saints up 24-3 as the game moved to the fourth quarter. It became 31-3 when Murray added another touchdown run later in the fourth quarter.

On a clear, chilly late-November Sunday afternoon before no fans at Empower Field at Mile High, the Broncos were forced to play without any of their four quarterbacks because of COVID concerns and the league refusing to move the game to Tuesday, when at least one of the quarterbacks figured to clear his 5-day quarantine period.

Instead the game kicked off as scheduled. Bassey's college teammate, undrafted rookie receiver Kendall Hinton, was called up from the practice squad. Why Hinton? He played some quarterback for Wake Forest before converting to receiver two years ago.

At halftime, Hinton was 0 for 7 with an interception. He wasn’t close to a completion, not that he should be blamed. It wasn't his fault he was thrust into this impossible situation against a Saints' defense that is stout against the league's best quarterbacks.

Hinton did complete a screen pass to tight end Noah Fant in the second half, but also threw his second interception. Hinton was 1 of 9 for 13 yards and two interceptions that computed to a 0.0 passer rating as the game moved inside 5 minutes remaining.

The Broncos’ offense looked like a bad high school team in the first half. Yet, it still felt like they were winning with the score 0-0 entering the second quarter.

With 3 minutes left in the first quarter, the Broncos had 0 yard passing – Hinton was way off on his 2 attempts. Yet, that beat the Saints’ passing game that had -13 yards as Taysom Hill – who is more athlete than passer – took two sacks (DeMarcus Walker, Bradley Chubb).

Otherwise, the Broncos primarily used the direct snap, Wildcat play. Phillip Lindsay had 20 yards on eight carries to lead the Broncos’ offense. Broncos’ usual receiving targets -- Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Fant -- had little reason to show up.

The league ruled Saturday that Broncos’ quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles could not play Sunday because they were considered high-risk, close contacts with another quarterback, Jeff Driskel, who tested positive. None of the 4 quarterbacks have symptoms and the “close contacts” have all tested negative.

However, the league decided because the COVID issue was contained to the quarterback room, the game could go on safely. Junior varsity-caliber performance be darned.

Denver did hang tough thanks to Vic Fangio’s defense against the Saints’ passing-challenged offense. On a drive that sandwiched the first and second quarter, the Saints primarily ran the ball until Hill ran it in for a 1-yard touchdown. After Hill used a hard count on fourth-and-1 to draw Denver defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones for a first-down encroachment penalty, the Saints ran it 10 straight times for the final 60 yards of their drive.

It was 7-0 Saints with 10:19 left in second quarter. A bad snap by Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III hopped past Lindsay and the Saints returned the fumble to the 13-yard line. Hill – who also isn’t much a passer – finished the short drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

With seconds left in the first half, the Broncos had Hinton throw it deep down field, but it was intercepted by the Saints’ Janoris Jenkins, setting up a final-play, 40-yard field goal by Will Lutz.

PHOTOS | Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints 1/45

2/45

3/45

4/45

5/45

6/45

7/45

8/45

9/45

10/45

11/45

12/45

13/45

14/45

15/45

16/45

17/45

18/45

19/45

20/45

21/45

22/45

23/45

24/45

25/45

26/45

27/45

28/45

29/45

30/45

31/45

32/45

33/45

34/45

35/45

36/45

37/45

38/45

39/45

40/45

41/45

42/45

43/45

44/45

45/45 1 / 45

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN