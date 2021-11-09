Tremendous Teddy lifts Broncos to 17-7 third quarter lead on Giants

Broncos' new starting quarterback sandwiched halftime with 2 touchdown passes.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Albert O fumbles the ball away at the 4? KJ Hamler drops a 50-yard touchdown pass?

Teddy don't care. On to the next play.

Teddy Bridgewater one game into the regular season was the same quarterback the Broncos had seen since they acquired him in a trade the day before the NFL Draft.

Patient. Efficient. Accurate. Composed. And Winning.

Moving the ball all game long, Bridgewater was never panicked by his team’s inability to convert in the red zone, finishing off a final-minute drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick with 8 seconds left in the half.

Bridgewater then converted a remarkable third-and-5 play by stiff-arming away from sack, then converting his third, fourth down of the game to keep the first drive of the second half alive. Which he finished off by stiff-arming away from another sack and throwing a touchdown pass to the redemptive Albert Okwuekbunam.

The Broncos are leading the New York Giants, 17-7, in the third quarter on a comfortably warm Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium on the 20th anniversary weekend of 9-11.

Bridgewater showed why Broncos’ head coach Vic Fangio gave the veteran the nod over previous starter Drew Lock following a summer-long quarterback competition. Late in the third quarter, Teddy Two Gloves was 25 of 32 for 226 yards and two touchdowns. He directed two scoring drives that took 15 and 16 plays and a combined 16 minutes and 54 seconds of game clock.

It did appear the Broncos may have lost star receiver Jerry Jeudy to a serious knee injury. Jeudy caught a 20-yard pass on third-and-7 to set up first down at the Giants' 13-yard line on that first drive of the second half. Jeudy was carted off the field.

The drive ended when on fourth-and-1, Bridgewater scrambled away from what looked like a certain sack, zipped it to Okwuegbunam, who broke a tackle while driving to the pylon for a touchdown. It was the third, fourth-down conversion Bridgewater converted for Fangio, his gutsy head coach.

The Broncos should have been ahead by more as they moved the ball in each of their four possessions. Bridgewater played as he did during the preseason – in no particular hurry, but clutch under fourth-down pressure, if sans the big play. The Broncos scored first on a 15-play drive that took 8 minutes and 42 seconds of game clock – only to die at the Giants’ 5-yard line. A short Brandon McManus’ field goal early in the second quarter gave the Broncos a 3-0 lead.

To great frustration, the Giants scored quickly on their next possession with veteran receiver Sterling Shephard beating Broncos’ first-round rookie corner Pat Surtain II on a crossing route, then breaking Surtain’s tackle on his way in for a 37-yard touchdown catch-and-run. The Giants were up 7-3.

Again, Bridgewater led the Broncos deep into Giants’ territory on the next possession – only to see tight end Albert Okwuegbunam fumble it away at the Giants’ 4-yard line. Albert O was stripped by safety Logan Ryan near the sideline, but the ball stayed in bounds just enough for Ryan to recover.

At halftime, the Broncos had a considerable edge in first downs (13 to 5), yards (208-112) and time of possession (18:59 to 11:01) on the Giants.

Yet, they trailed, 7-3 with 2:25 left in the half. It became fourth-and-2 at the Giants’ 49 with 48 seconds left when Fangio showed great confidence in Bridgewater by going for it. The QB delivered – as he did on fourth downs during the preseason -- with a 14-yard strike to Courtland Sutton across the middle – Sutton’s first reception since suffering a torn ACL in game 2 last season. Bridgewater then hit, in quick succession, Jerry Jeudy for 17 yards and Patrick for 16, setting up first and goal at the 2.

This time, the offense finished as Bridgewater rolled left and snuck in a pass to a tightly covered Patrick just inside the goal line.

Bronco Bits

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb was inactive because of his ankle injury. Malik Reed started in his place. …

Von Miller had his first sack in more than a year in his return from last season’s ankle injury. He also had a 6-yard tackle for loss on a running play.

