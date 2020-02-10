Rypien guides Broncos to 17-13 halftime lead against Jets

In a battle of 0-3 teams, Rypien threw a 47-yard TD pass to Jeudy to give Denver its first lead. He did throw a bad interception but otherwise played well.

Face it, the Broncos didn’t know Brett Rypien would be this good, this early.

If they did, they wouldn’t have signed Jeff Driskel to a two-year, $5 million in March to become Drew Lock’s No. 2 quarterback. If they did, they wouldn’t have signed former Jacksonville Jaguars starting QB Blake Bortles last week.

With the Broncos’ season unraveling and falling behind quickly to Sam Darnold and the New York Jets on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium, Rypien gave his team a spark in guiding Denver to a 17-13 halftime lead in a battle of winless teams.

Rypien got a few breaks – he benefitted from a roughing the passer penalty on each of his first two scoring drives – but he doesn’t have to apologize. He started the game completing 6 of 6 for 81 yards. His second-to-worst pass turned out to be his best. Rypien underthrew rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy on a go route, but Jeudy reached over cornerback Pierre Desir, snagged it and backpedaled into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown.

It was the first touchdown pass of Rypien’s career and first TD catch for Jeudy. Rypien was undrafted last year out of Boise State. Jeudy was the No. 15 overall pick out of Alabama in May.

Rypien’s worst pass was baffling. He scrambled right and was near the sideline when he appeared to throw it away. Except he didn’t throw it far enough away. Desir made a redemptive play by diving to catch the pick while dragging his feet inbounds. The Jets missed a field goal but Joe Jones was flagged for hitting the long snapper. The Jets were able to drive closer before Sam Ficken was able to connect on a 26-yard field goal to tie the game.

Rypien redeemed himself on his next series by quickly completing a 40-yard pass to Patrick, who beat Desire down field. Rypien then hit tight end Noah Fant for 11 yards and DaeSean Hamilton for 9, before giving way to Driskel, who came in to run a Taysom Hill-like read-option keeper. Driskel gained 9 yards, plus drew a late-hit penalty to set up first-and-goal.

Rypien came back in and handed off twice to running back Melvin Gordon, who after high-flying near score, got in on his next carry. The Broncos were up 17-10 with 1:37 left in the half.

Darnold responded by directing a field goal drive.

It looked bleak early for the Broncos. They were getting little pass rush on Darnold. When they did, Darnold spun out of a sack from blitzing linebacker Alexander Johnson, then juked away from safety Justin Simmons’ open-field tackle attempt on his way to a 47-yard touchdown. The Jets were up 7-0.

Rypien led the Broncos on his first series, using a roughing the passer and pass interference penalty, plus a nice, 21-yard completion to Tim Patrick to set up a 40-yard Brandon McManus field goal that drew the Broncos to within, 7-3.

Darnold was again moving the ball on his second series, but he held on to the ball too long on first down at the Broncos’ 42. This time he spun right into Johnson, who didn’t just sack Darnold, he slammed the quarterback down on his right throwing shoulder. Darnold missed the rest of the series as backup Joe Flacco came in and was victimized by offensive penalties.

Rypien got a questionable roughing the passer penalty to convert a third down on his second drive, then threw it deep enough for Jeudy who made a great play for the lead.

Rypien was 9 of 11 for 141 yards with a touchdown and interception at halftime. Darnold also played well, completing 13 of 22 at halftime for 130 yards, while also rushing for 63 yards.

