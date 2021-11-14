Eagles put Hurts on stumbling, bumbling Broncos in 30-13 rout

Philadelphia QB was nearlty unstoppable in first half. Broncos' offense wasted three scoring chances in third quarter, and gave up a touchdown to Eagles' defense.

DENVER — In a midseason game that figured to define the Broncos as either contenders or pretenders, let's just say there's no need to cancel those late-January ski trips.

The visiting Philadelphia Eagles behind talented quarterback Jalen Hurts moved the ball with surprising ease against the Denver defense in the first half, then watched the Broncos' offense self-destruct in the second half. The up-and-down, maddeningly inconsistent Broncos got whipped by Philly, 30-13.

A crowd of 70,564 (6,202 no-shows) gathered on an unseasonably warm (65 degrees) if cloudy mid-November Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High, hoping to see a Broncos team ready to take off after its impressive win last Sunday in Dallas.

Win this game and the Broncos would take a 6-4 record and three-game losing streak into next week's bye. Lose and no one figured to take the Broncos playoff hopes seriously.

This was a week to build momentum, even if 60 percent of the Broncos' offensive line was out with injuries and the team was enduring a second week of COVID-19 distractions. The Eagles entered the game with a 3-6 overall record and 0-3 mark against AFC West Division opponents. The Broncos were 5-4 and 3-0 against NFC East opponents.

The NFL, like stock investments, is a weekly reminder that past performance is not an indicator of future results.

Hurts used his legs and arm to amass 17 first downs and 270 yards in total offense by the half. Hurts was 15 of 20 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns for a 136.4 passer rating. He also had a 34-yard touchdown pass flat dropped by Quez Watkins with seconds remaining in the first half.

Hurts also rushed five times for 52 yards by the interimission. Hurts did little in the second half -- he passed for just 2 more yards and rushed for just 1 more yard. But he didn't have to do much more after Eagles' cornerback Darius Slay returned a Melvin Gordon III fumble 77 yards for a touchdown.

Denver head coach and defensive play-caller Vic Fangio thought the answer was to call more blitzes, but his defense always seemed to be a step, or play, behind Hurts.

For the second time in four games, the Denver defense put its team in a 10-0 hole before the Broncos’ offense could run its fourth play. It happened during the Thursday night, October 21 game at Cleveland, where the Browns went up 10-0 and held on for a 17-10 win.

This time, the Broncos’ offense got back in the game quicker thanks to the powerful running of Javonte Williams and Gordon, and a taunting penalty against Eagles’ defensive back Avonte Williams. Gordon finished off the drive with a 1-yard TD, his fifth overall touchdown in four games.

It was apparent from the jump the Broncos weren’t going to go up 30-0 this week, as they did surprisingly against the heavily-favored Dallas Cowboys last week. The Eagles behind their athletic leader Hurts moved the ball easily on their game-opening drive to the Broncos’ red zone before stalling. Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott hit a 30-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Broncos play-calling quarterbacks coach Mike Shula, who was filling in for COVID-19 stricken offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, couldn’t find the right play early as Denver punted after a three-and-out. Hurts finished off his second possession with a perfectly thrown 36-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Devonta Smith, who beat his college teammate Pat Surtain II on the play. Surtain had very close coverage but the ball was well thrown and Smith made a great catch.

The Eagles were up 10-0.

But Shula stuck with the run on the next possession and Williams got the Broncos going with an 11-yard run. Gordon after the end-of-quarter field switch exploded for 15 yards, setting up first and goal from the 8. Gordon finished it off with a run around right end for 7 yards, then walked in from the 1.

The Broncos tied it, 10-0 off their next possession. The key play was a short pass by Teddy Bridgewater across the middle that split two Eagles’ defenders and was corralled by tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. After turning to daylight, Albert O. ran 64 yards to the Eagles’ 8.

Defensive offside made it first and goal from the 4. And the Broncos went no further. A run and two incompletions left the Broncos short, and 21-yard Brandon McManus field goal tied it, 10-10 with 13:38 left in the first half.

This was not a good first half for Fangio’s defense, however. He blitzed more than usual against the run-pass offense ran by Hurts. But Hurts was difficult to stop, anyway, as was evident on his 31-yard scramble that keyed a 12-play drive finished off with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Smith, who beat slot corner Kyle Fuller on a crossing pattern to the back end of the end zone. It was 17-10 Eagles late with 3 minutes left in the half.

The Eagles added another late field goal from Elliott, who was good from 52 yards after Watkins dropped a touchdown pass. Still, the Eagles were up, 20-10 at the break.

The Broncos’ offense had just 8 first downs and 127 yards at the intermission.

However, it appeared the Broncos made necessary adjustments at the half. Safety Justin Simmons came up with an interception against Hurts as the Denver defense held the Eagles from scoring until midway through the fourth quarter.

The offense was also moving the ball as its first three possessions of the first half reached the Philadelphia 4, 10 and 23 yard lines. Those drives ended with a blocked field goal, a 22-yard field goal by McManus, and a fumble by Gordon on fourth-and-1 that was returned 77 yards for a touchdown by Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.

It was a back breaker. On Slay's return, Bridgewater could have stuck his body in and made the tackle but he decided to back off instead. It's the second time this year a Broncos captain made a business decision to bail out of a tackle during a turnover return. Earlier in a game against the Raiders, receiver Courtland Sutton walked away during an interception return.

It's understandable in the high stakes NFL -- Sutton tore an ACL making a tackle on an interception return last year and the slightly built Bridgewater, who missed two seasons with his own ACL injury, would have been placed in harm's way had he tried to tackle to Slay.

But it's not the type of all-for-one spirit seen with, say, Super Bowl contenders. The Broncos, at 5-5, appear closer to another wait-til-next-year finish.

