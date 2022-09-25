Broncos' offense struggles, trail 49ers, 7-3 at halftime

Through 2 1/2 games into their season, the Broncos have scored a mete 16, 16 and 3 points.

DENVER — All hail, Jerry Rosburg.

The Broncos so far have had no problems with the game-management operations.

They were penalized just once for 0 yards until their final 2-minute drive. There were no red-zone or goal-to-go failures. The sold-out home crowd didn’t mockingly count down the play clock.

Now if the Broncos can get their offense going to where they would have red-zone opportunities. The San Francisco 49ers lead the Broncos, 7-3 in a conservatively played, defensive-dominated first half here Sunday on a perfect, 73-degree night before a sold-out gathering of 75,256 (a mere 1,756 no-shows).

Rosburg is a former special teams coordinator and game-management guru who was brought out of a 3 ½-year retirement this week to help Broncos’ head coach Nathaniel Hackett organize and make game decisions. This way, Hackett could maintain his play-calling duties.

But it’s clear Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson need more time before they become efficient operators.

Through their first three possessions, the Broncos’ offense had three, three-and-outs. Wilson looked uncomfortable whether operating the no-huddle, taking the snap from under center or from the shotgun. A dropped pass by Courtland Sutton hurt one potential scoring drive and two penalties inside the 2-minute warning spoiled another chance.

The 49ers, meanwhile, made it look easy on their second possession, going 75 yards on just 6 plays for a touchdown. On back-to-back plays to start the drive, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed a deep middle pass to Brandon Aiyuk for 20 yards and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for 37 yards. The march ended with a pick play, 3-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Aiyuk.

Finally, near the end of the first quarter, Russell Wilson from his own end zone drilled a deep middle route to Sutton for a 34-yard gain. It was the final play of the quarter and the Broncos’ first, first down. A coule plays later, Wilson threw a nice out pass to Jerry Jeudy for 16 yards.

But the drive stalled and after 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan declined a holding penalty, Brandon McManus nailed a 55-yard field goal.

The Broncos were within, 7-3, minutes into the second quarter, which is how the first half ended. The Broncos halfway through their third game have scored 16, 16 and 3 points. Far below what was expected when they gave up draft picks, players and millions to acquire Russell Wilson from Seattle.

Russell Wilson was 10 of 16 for 106 yards. Running back Javonte Williams had 42 yards rushing on 7 carries.

Garoppolo completed 11 of 17 for 135 yards. Jeff Wilson had 55 yards on 8 carries.

