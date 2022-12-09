Geno Smith leads Seahawks to 17-13 halftime lead on Russell Wilson-led Broncos

Denver D allows two long TD passes to tight ends. But Wilson is keeping Denver in the game.

SEATTLE — The Denver defense must have fooled Russell Wilson.

As he allowed a trade from Seattle to Denver to happen early this year, Wilson had to have liked the way the Broncos finished 8th in yards allowed and No. 3 in points surrendered in 2021. But defensive mastermind Vic Fangio was fired as head coach and the new Denver defense opened a new year with the look of a undisciplined, coverage-breakdown unit.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith – Wilson’s backup the previous three seasons -- threw touchdown passes of 38 yards to tight end Will Dissly and 25 yards to another tight end Colby Parkinson and the Seahawks were leading the Broncos, 17-13 before a raucous, sold-out crowd at Lumen Field.

On a comfortable Monday evening in early September, the season opener for both teams was electric. Smith finished the half with 17 completions in 18 attempts for 164 yards and the two touchdowns. There was little pass rush as Smith took no sacks. A fourth-down stop at the Denver 7 yard line early in the second quarter prevented Smith and the Seahawks from scoring more.

Wilson was good, too, in his return to Seattle where he spent the previous 10 seasons mostly as a successful quarterback. Seahawk fans – dubbed “12” as if they are the 12th man – treated him rudely with a constant shower of boos.

It seemed to bother him not a bit.

Wilson was 10 of 15 for a robust 206 yards and a 67-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy. He was sacked twice. He orchestrated a 2-minute drive to finish the half, a possession that ended with a 40-yard Brandon McManus field goal with no time remaining.

With less than 6 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Wilson had not targeted, much less completed a pass, to any of his wide receivers. Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler were route runners and blockers. But not catchers.

At that point, Wilson had two completions to fullback/H-back Andrew; two to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and one each to his running backs, Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III,

It was all a set-up.

Down 10-3 with the situation third and 3 from his own 33 -- and boos slicing through his helmet holes -- Wilson dropped back and lofted a pass downfield to Jeudy, who had to wait for the ball, but had his man beaten so badly he had time to do so. Jeudy caught it, stepped out of a tackle, sped past another and went all the way for a 67-yard touchdown.

Considering both offenses had their way early, it was a relatively low-scoring first quarter with Seattle on top, 7-3. The Seahawks executed the opening drive as if the Denver defense wasn’t there – and it wasn’t on Geno Smith’s scramble and pitch, 38-yard touchdown completion to tight end Will Dissly, who didn’t get that wide open during grade-school recess.

Wilson was down 7-0 before he took his first snap. But the Broncos marched back one their first possession, with head coach and play-caller Nathaniel Hackett breaking out his secret weapon, fullback-H-back Andrew Beck. Rarely used as a receiver or rusher in his first three seasons with Broncos, Beck opened his fourth season with two catches for 52 yards on his opening drive.

With running back Javonte Williams running well, the Broncos quickly reached the Seahawks’ 18 yard line. But the drive stalled from there and Brandon McManus cleaned up with a 30-yard field goal.

Again Geno Smith answered on the next drive, moving 72 yards to the Broncos’ 7. But a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak was stuffed by Dre’Mont Jones and Justin Simmons and the Broncos took over on downs.

The Broncos moved it on their second possession with Williams rushing for 13 yards around right end on the first play and Wilson completing back-to-back passes to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who didn’t start. But crowd-noise motion penalties halted the drive around midfield.

Javonte Williams had 41 yards rushing on just 5 carries at the half. Seattle’s Rashaad Penny had 53 yards rushing on 8 carries. But so far, the backup was outdueling the starter, even if both Smith and Wilson were playing well.

