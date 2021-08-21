Terrific Teddy guides Broncos to 20-3, third quarter lead vs. Seattle

Bridgewater grabbed the QB competition lead away from Lock with two touchdowns in two series. The key was a fourth-down, 35-yard completion to Jeudy.

SEATTLE — This was not going to be won by default, as so many of the Broncos’ quarterback competitions have been in the past.

Teddy Bridgewater had to win it. Seemingly trailing Drew Lock entering the Broncos’ second preseason game here Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks, Bridgewater not only re-took the lead, but perhaps stole the job for good.

Bridgewater started with the mostly No. 1 offense and engineered two drives. Both resulted in touchdowns to help the Broncos take a 20-3 lead against Seattle midway through the third quarter on a comfortable late-August night at two-thirds full Lumen Field. The Seahawks played a handful of defensive starters but 22 of their top players didn’t play.

The Broncos had 9 of their 11 defensive starters play two shutout series and 10 of their 11 offensive starters. Of which Bridgewater may be one.

The first drive for Bridgewater was set up by a Justin Simmons interception against Seahawks' reserve quarterback Alex McGough, giving Denver the ball at the Seattle 45. On third down, Bridgewater badly underthrew KJ Hamler streaking down the right sideline but Broncos head coach Vic Fangio gave him another chance to convert on fourth-and-5 from the Seattle 40.

Despite heavy pass pressure from the outside edges, Bridgewater stepped up in the pocket and drilled a 35-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy who was cutting across the middle.

First and goal at the 5. On third and goal from the 2, Bridgewater slipped a pass to Hamler for a touchdown.

The second drive was more difficult as the Broncos started at their own 13. Bridgewater methodically moved the Broncos with his biggest completion a 22-yard strike to tight end Eric Saubert to set up first and goal from 1. A fumble by running back Javonte Williams was recovered by Broncos’ left guard Dalton Risner for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

It was a 16-play drive that took more than 9 minutes. Classic Teddy.

Bridgewater came off the bench last week at Minnesota and followed Lock’s terrific start with a field goal and touchdown drive. In terms of the QB competition, that’s climbing out of a hole.

In two preseason games, Bridgewater had four series that resulted in three touchdowns and a field goal. He completed 16 of 19 passes for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions and a 141.0 rating. He can’t do much more to win a competition.

With the Broncos opening the season at the 6-10 New York Giants, at 1-15 Jacksonville and home against the 2-14 New York Jets, it's difficult to believe Fangio won't name Steady Teddy as his starting quarterback.

Lock, meanwhile, was sacked twice in his first series in the second quarter against the Seahawks, although he did bounce back with a nice 2-minute drive to set up a Brandon McManus’ 39-yard field goal. The key play was a third-and-6 strike from Lock to Diontae Spencer for 19 yards.

Lock was terrific last week in his start at Minnesota, completing 5 of 7 for 151 yards and two touchdowns -- one on an 80-yard beauty to Hamler.

Against Seattle, Lock was 6 of 10 for 44 yards early in the third quarter. He helped guide the Broncos on a short drive that resulted in a 52-yard McManus field goal to open the second half.

Combined with their 33-6 victory against the Vikings last week, the Broncos have now outscored their opponents 53-6 through 6 1/2 preseason quarters.

PHOTOS | Broncos at Seahawks 1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

13/21

14/21

15/21

16/21

17/21

18/21

19/21

20/21

21/21 1 / 21

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.