Brady leads Bucs to 23-10 halftime lead against Broncos

Backup QB Jeff Driskel engineers final minute drive to give Broncos hope at the intermission.

DENVER — Only coronavirus restrictions prevented Empower Field at Mile High from emptying through a discouraged mass fan exodus midway through the second quarter.

The place was empty all right, but only because Governor Jared Polis would only allow 5,700 fans to attend the game here Sunday between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Broncos.

In looked like a mismatch for most of the first half as Tom Brady – already the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history -- led his Bucs to 23-3 lead.

But starting with a 27-yard completion to Tim Patrick to convert a third-and-20 with 1:56 left in the first half, Broncos’ backup quarterback Jeff Driskel gave the Broncos some hope at intermission. Driskel finished off his drive with a 7-yard touchdown to Patrick. Leaving the Broncos, 23-10 at halftime.

Before that sparse but sold out crowd of 5,700, the Broncos got off to a brutal start. For the second straight game, their punt team failed them. After the opening series, the Broncos’ Sam Martin had his punt blocked by defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor, who shot up the middle.

Tom Brady’s first drive started at the Broncos’ 10, first and goal. Three plays later, he found receiver Chris Godwin underneath, who slithered and extended his way for a 10-yard touchdown reception.

Late in the first quarter, Brady dunked and dinked his way down field until Ryan Succop kicked a 43-yard field goal and Tampa Bay was up, 10-0.

Early in the second quarter, Driskel put together a decent drive with a 15-yard completion to rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy and roll right, throw-back left pass to tight end Noah Fant for 18 yards.

That was enough to get in long field goal range for Brandon McManus, who drilled a 56-yard boot through the uprights with plenty to spare.

The Broncos were down 10-3. At that point, Brady stopped dunkin’ and dinkin.’ With the Broncos generating little pass rush, Brady started throwing deep, hitting Scotty Miller, who got behind safety Justin Simmons for 47 yards. He capped the drive with an unusual 1-yard screen pass to Mike Evans who muscled across the goal line for a touchdown and a 17-3 lead.

Following another three-and-out by the Broncos’ offense, Brady drilled a 33-yard completion down the right sideline to tight end O.J. Howard, who shook off tight coverage from inside linebacker Josey Jewell. Howard and the Bucs’ other right end, Rob Gronkowski, combined for six catches and 69 yards in the first half. That drive ended with another 1-yard scoring pass from Brady to Evans. A blocked extra point kept Tampa Bay’s lead at 23-3.

Brady was 15 of 24 for only 106 yards but with three short touchdown passes at halftime. Driskel was 13 of 18 for 129 yards at the half.

