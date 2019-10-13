DENVER — The Vic Fangio defense is beginning to take hold.

Even with Von Miller going sackless again, the Denver D came up with seven sacks, three interceptions, made Tennessee's quarterback Marcus Mariota look so bad he was benched in the second half and held Titans' power back Derrick Henry to just 28 yards rushing on 15 carries as the game here Sunday moved into the fourth quarter.

On a near perfect fall afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver’s defense and special teams were the difference in the Broncos shutting out the Titans, 16-0.

After an 0-4 start, the Broncos have now won two in a row and play AFC West Division-rival Kansas City, which has lost two in a row, Thursday night at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos snapped their four-game home losing streak with their victory against Tennessee.

With the sun beaming bright and the game-time temperature at 69 degrees, conditions were ideal for defense and punts. The first-half MVPs for the Broncos were punt returner Diontae Spencer, punter Colby Wadman and kicker Brandon McManus.

Spencer had a 59-yard punt return after the Titans were stopped on the game’s first possession. Spencer put the ball in Tennessee territory. The Broncos’ offense moved to a first-down-at-the-16 opportunity, but the drive stalled into a 31-yard field goal by McManus.

The Broncos took advantage of good field position provided by safety Justin Simmons' interception to score their first touchdown, a 2-yard run by Phillip Lindsay midway through the third quarter.

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

McManus all but clinched the win with a 48-yard field goal with less than 5 minutes remaining. The bad news was the Broncos lost receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the second half because of a knee injury.

On defense, Denver thoroughly confused the inaccurate Mariota while holding down Henry, Tennessee's powerful running back.

Last week, Fangio made the best move of his young head coaching career. He benched defensive end Adam Gotsis and inside linebacker Corey Nelson and replaced them with defensive tackle Mike Purcell and inside linebacker Alexander Johnson.

Fangio also decided to keep tackling machine Kareem Jackson back at the safety position instead of having him jump in at the slot cornerback position.

Voila! The same Denver D that surrendered 190 second-half rushing yards to Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette two weeks ago, held the Chargers to 35 yards on 2.2 yards per carry last week and the Titans to 39 yards on 21 attempts -- a 1.85-yard average -- with 9 minutes left in the game here Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Mariotta was just 7 of 18 for 63 yards while taking three sacks (Alexander Johnson, Shelby Harris, Derek Wolfe). Mariota was intercepted by Chris Harris Jr. and Justin Simmons and was benched in the third quarter in favor of Ryan Tannehill, who played well in relief as the Denver D dropped back into the prevent. Tannehill was 13 of 16 for 144 yards but took four sacks and was intercepted by Jackson on a desperation fourth-and-11 play that essentially ended the game.

The Broncos, who had just 137 yards of total offense in the first half, finally made an offensive play midway through the second quarter when Joe Flacco threw a 41-yard beauty down the left sideline to Courtland Sutton. On fourth and less than a yard at the Titans’ 35, Broncos coach Vic Fangio didn’t go for it, instead opting for a 53-yard McManus field goal try. McManus made it for his first 50-yard-plus field goal since last season’s opener.

Otherwise, the Broncos’ offense was stagnant in the first half, bailed out only by Wadman’s punting. He punted five times for 52, 55, 53, 53 and 51 yards. Only one was returned, for seven yards, while the other landed safely in the end zone for a touchback with 12 seconds left in the half.

