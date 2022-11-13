Gadget play helps Titans rally for 17-10, late-fourth quarter lead against the Broncos

Russell Wilson connected with rookie Jalen Virgil on a 66-yard catch-and-run to give Denver an early lead. But Titans counter with two Tannehill TD passes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sometimes, an injury-ravaged team has to piecemeal backup players into the lineup, buckle up the chinstraps, and give it a go.

The battered Broncos are hoping this unusual recipe can turn around their season.

It will take some doing. A flea flicker pass from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to wide-open receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine covered 63 yards for a touchdown to give Tennessee its first lead, and the battered Broncos' offense had trouble getting anything going in the second half.

Tennessee was leading 17-10 with less than 3 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before a boisterous gathering of 69,240 on a chilly Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

The Broncos did have a 10-0 lead until late in the first half thanks to a long touchdown pass from veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to rookie Jalen Virgil – who had not been heard from since his surprising preseason performance.

Denver's defense was terrific until Tennessee drove 75 yards in the final 2-plus minutes of the first half for a touchdown. Tannehill, who was rusty after missing the two previous games with a high ankle sprain, connected with receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 9-yard scoring pass with 12 seconds remaining

The Broncos entered this game with a disappointing 3-5 record but coming off a win, while the Titans were leading the AFC South Division with a 5-3 mark but coming off a Sunday night overtime loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

Injuries continued to pile up on the Broncos. In the second half, rookie center Luke Wattenberg got his first real action in place of Graham Glasgow, who left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. Glasgow was replacing Lloyd Cushenberry, who is on injured reserve with a groin injury.

The Broncos also had elevated practice squad player Quinn Bailey come in to replace the injured Billy Turner in the second quarter. Turner suffered a knee injury. Also out was starting tackle Cam Fleming, who was kept home with a quad injury.

Both defenses were having their way until midway through the second quarter when Virgil was sent in to replace Tyrie Cleveland on a second-and-10 play from the Denver 34. Wilson audibled, going up and down the line to make sure the offensive linemen and receivers heard his revised call.

He dropped back and saw Virgil running wide open along the numbers down the left side. Wilson drilled it to the speedy Virgil who raced in with a 66-yard touchdown. The Broncos were up 7-0 with 8:18 left in the first half.

Virgil had dressed for the first time two weeks ago for the game against Jacksonville but did not play so this was his first NFL catch and first NFL touchdown in his first NFL game.

Wilson, who was back to his scrambling self, but completed just 16 of 32 and while his deep throws compiled 230 yards, he took five sacks and was hit 9 other times as his protection broke down in the second half.

It all looked good for the Broncos with a little more than 2 minutes remaining in the first half as a 39-yard Brandon McManus gave Denver its second score and a 10-0.

The first score was worth celebrating. Virgil was only playing this game because KJ Hamler suffered a hamstring strain Wednesday in practice and Jerry Jeudy suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury on the first play of this game. Per source, Jeudy suffered an injury to the back of his ankle but it does not appear to be to his Achilles. More tests will be conducted Monday.

As the injuries continue.

The first quarter was all defense. Tennessee had four possessions and four punts. The Broncos after their first four possessions also had four punts, although they did move the ball out three times from deep in their own end. Denver’s offense was further challenged when Jeudy went down on the first play of the game with a left ankle injury. There were immediate fears of an Achilles although again, for now that doesn't appear to be the case.

The Broncos’ plan entering the season was to have Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jeudy and Hamler as their top 4 receivers. They now have Sutton and the rest – Kendall Hinton, who has three catches for 61 yards at the half, Tyrie Cleveland, Virgil and rookie Montrell Washington.

Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was challenged this game with the loss of starting safety Justin Simmons and his top three outside linebackers that began the season – Bradley Chubb (traded), Randy Gregory (knee) and Baron Browning (hip).

To compensate, Evero got creative, opening the game with one outside linebacker (Jonathon Cooper), one safety (Kareen Jackson) and three inside linebackers (Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, Jonas Griffith). Evero also essentially used four defensive lineman – with Jonathan Harris elevated from the practice squad to join D.J. Jones, DeShawn Williams or Mike Purcell and Dre’Mont Jones, who stood up on the outside.

Stacking the box against Tennessee’s star running back Derrick Henry, who had just 16 yards on eight carries at the half, Evero also mixed in blitzes that rattled quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was just 3 of 10 for 35 yards entering the second quarter.

