Bend-but-don't-break: Broncos lead Washington, 10-3 at halftime

Bridgewater has a TD pass to Gordon. Denver D allows yards but stiffens when Washington advances to Broncos' territory.

DENVER — The matchup between the stumbling Broncos and struggling Washington Football Team drew little interest nationally, and it wasn’t exactly the talk of the town among the locals, either.

The Washington-Broncos game was the least-bet matchup in the NFL this week, according to the Action Network, and the sellout crowd at Empower Field at Mile High on a gloomy Halloween Sunday afternoon included 11,755 no-shows.

In fairness, trick-or-treating is a legit conflict.

There is also the disappointing reality that after a 3-0 start, the Broncos have not been must-see entertainment. Yet, with star pass rusher Von Miller out of the lineup with a sprained ankle, the Broncos were leading Washington, 10-3, early in the third quarter.

At the intermission, former Broncos’ quarterback Peyton Manning thanked the Bowlen family and Broncos organization for taking a chance on him in 2012 after he missed the entire 2011 season with a neck injury. He was inducted into the Ring of Fame with a ceremony that was to be capped by one last pass to friend and former receiver Brandon Stokley.

Manning moved up to the 30 and lofted a nice spiral to the end zone where Stokely caught it, then raised his arms in triumph. Stokley that is.

With all the attention paid to the return of receiver Jerry Jeudy from his six-week ankle injury, Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam came off the injured list accompanied by relative obscurity. Yet is was Albert O who came up with receptions of 12 and 19 yards and helped the Broncos to their halftime lead.

While Denver’s defense played the ultimate bend-but-don’t-break style – allowing Washington to penetrate inside the Broncos’ 40 yard line on each of its four, first-half drives, but surrendering just 3 points total – Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos’ offense didn’t reach the end zone until after the 2-minute warning of the first half.

Completions of 19 yards to Okwuegbunam, 19 yards to Tim Patrick and 15 yards to running back Melvin Gordon III, who dove in for the touchdown with 1:11 remaining in the first half put the Broncos ahead. Jeudy seemed to struggle to get open and had just one catch for 5 yards in the first half.

It was scoreless after the first quarter, not that this was indicative how the Denver defense played. Washington’s had one full drive and half of another and compiled 104 yards and six first downs in the quarter. The reason the Football Team stayed scoreless was on a fourth-and-1 from the Broncos’ 18 on their first drive, quarterback Taylor Heinicke had his pass to the right flat deflected away by outside linebacker Malik Reed.

That was a 9-play, 56-yard drive for naught. On Washington’s next drive it went 56 yards again, this time over 11 plays. Again, it got nothing as Washington kicker Chris Blewitt’s 45-yard field goal attempt was drilled into defensive lineman Shelby Harris’ arm.

The Broncos’ offense was erratic in its only first quarter possession. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had an interception dropped, then followed with a 31-yard strike down the right side to top receiver Courtland Sutton. But from first and 10 at the Washington 30, the Broncos fell apart and wound up punting from the Washington 49.

On his second possession, Bridgewater hit another 31-yard completion downfield, this time to Tim Patrick, setting up first down at the Washington 23. Again, the Broncos went backwards, with Bridgewater getting sacked after he didn’t pick up the cornerback blitz and again came a 45-yard field goal attempt.

This is where the Broncos were lucky to have Brandon McManus, who nailed it to remain a perfect 13 of 13 in field goal attempts this season.

The Broncos led, 3-0 with 10:27 left in the second quarter. Justin Simmons intercepted Heinike's Hail Mary heave into the end zone to preserve the Broncos' halftime lead.

