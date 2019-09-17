ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the 2019 Broncos are going to great lengths to prove, sacks and takeaways go together.

Without one, you don’t get the other.

The Broncos have become just the fourth team in the past 50 years to not have a sack or a takeaway through their first two games.

RELATED: Bears beat Broncos, 16-14, in wild finish

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. indicated the double goose-egg is not a coincidence.

“We have to rattle the quarterback,’’ Harris said. “We haven’t been able to rattle him. Most teams are running the ball a lot more versus us. We have to try and get them in third-and-long, second-and-longs. We have to win first and second down better. That will help us get in more pass rush situations and also try to figure out a way to get a lead. Once we get a lead, then we can sick the dogs out on them and really let all our D-line loose.”

The four teams that didn't have a sack or takeaway through 2 games with their records after their second and 16th games.

Team ….....….. 2 game … W-L

2002 Lions ............ 0-2 … 3-13

2007 Jets ............... 0-2 … 4-12

2009 Cowboys ..…. 1-1 .... 11-5

2019 Broncos ......... 0-2 ...... ?-?

So will this year’s Broncos be closer to the 2007 Jets, who gained greater early-season fame for turning in the New England Patriots in the Spygate saga?

RELATED: Sanders: 'I’m going to talk to Bolles and see if we can get him right'

RELATED: Broncos' Bolles says refs are looking for him, but vows to 'turn around' his holding issue

Or the Wade Phillips-coached 2009 Dallas Cowboys, who wound 7th in the league that year with 42 sacks en route to winning their division?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS