Don't be surprised if Broncos add 4th QB as protection against COVID-19

Ideally, the 4th QB would be a veteran stashed on practice squad and could even stay away from Broncos' facility in case of virus outbreak.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Within the next 17 days, don’t be surprised if the Broncos bring in a fourth quarterback.

Actually, they might not even bring him in. The Broncos and many other NFL teams are considering adding a “quarantine” quarterback as protection against the coronavirus during this season.

In a perfect world to the new world, the “quarantine” QB would be a veteran with NFL playing experience, who can participate in meetings virtually from home and jump in at moment’s notice to run an offense in case or there’s a virus outbreak in the Broncos’ existing quarterback room.

One reason why John Elway is the Broncos’ general manager for going on 10 seasons is he thinks of adjustments to worst-case scenarios. Imagine if one of the Broncos’ three quarterbacks – Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien – came down with the novel virus and had to sit out two weeks.

Worse, because they share the same meeting room, all three may have to be quarantined for two weeks. As John Fox used to say, in the NFL, you’re always two games from disaster.

To the possible rescue would be a fourth quarterback who in theory would be at home paying attention to the game plans and playbook and can hop in and run an NFL offense for a week or two.

The “quarantine” QB would be stashed on the practice squad roster that has been expanded first from 10 to 12 players, and then to 16 players because of the COVID-19 situation.

Four of those spots can go to veterans who would get paid $12,000 a week or $204,000 for a 17-week season. Not bad stay-at-home money. The other 12 practice squad players would get $8,400 a week, or $142,800 a year.

Among the experienced free-agent quarterbacks who are currently available are Blake Bortles, Josh McCown, Drew Stanton. Joe Webb, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Kyle Shurmur (son of Broncos’ offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur), Drew Anderson, Kyle Lauletta and Kyle Sloter.

The Broncos did their due diligence on former Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian before he signed with Tennessee where he will have a chance to win the No. 2 job. The Broncos are happy with Driskel at No. 2.

The Broncos will set their 53-man roster on September 5 -- 17 days from Wednesday -- with the waiver claim additions and setting of the 16-player practice squad becoming finalized the next day on September 6.

The Broncos could wind up with two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, and two on their practice squad.

