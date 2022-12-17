Dre'Mont Jones to miss final 4 games of Broncos season

Hip injury to cause Denver's most impactful defensive lineman to miss final four games.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Dre'Mont Jones has had better weeks.

Denver's most impactful defensive lineman with 6.5 sacks in an otherwise disappointing Broncos' season, Jones was placed on season-ending injured reserve Saturday after two hip specialists decided he needed 4 to 6 weeks to recover from his hip injury..

The fourth-year player from Ohio State suffered the injury during the Broncos' 34-28 loss last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. A source told 9NEWS that Jones flew to two different cities this past week to seek opinions from two different hip specialists. Both specialists concluded that while Jones doesn't need surgery, he had the type of injury that needed four to six weeks to recover.

Jones leads the Broncos with 6.5 sacks even tough he mostly plays from an interior defensive line position.

The determination to shut down Jones' season wasn't made until Friday night, according to a source. Until then, Jones had hoped to keep playing this season, including the Broncos game Sunday against Arizona.

A third-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2019, Jones is a free agent after this season. The Broncos had talked to Jones about the possibility of a long-term contract extension in recent weeks but the two sides weren't close enough to continue negotiations.

Also Saturday, the NFL levied a $10,609 fine against Jones for tripping Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II during the second quarter of the game last Sunday. Jones got a sack on the play that wasn't penalized but Jones was caught by the league displinarians for sticking out his right foot to bring down Mahomes.