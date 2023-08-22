Bronco notes: Drew Brees among VIPs attending practice

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey returns to practice, as does Justin Simmons, Chris Manhertz, Brandon Johnson.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There was a veritable Who’s Who at the Broncos’ indoor practice Tuesday.

More than 30 Broncos alumni players, two-time NFL sack leader Jared Allen and none other than Drew Brees were among those taking in the practice.

Brees, the former New Orleans Saints’ quarterback great, happened to be in the neighborhood and dropped by to watch what his old coach is doing with his new team.

“He was in for a day,’’ Broncos and former Saints head coach Sean Payton said of Brees. “His brother lives in Centennial. He phoned us yesterday said today he was coming to see his brother, wanted to know our schedule so he came in. it was great to see him.”

Brees, who will be a slam-dunk, first-ballot Hall of Famer for the class of 2026, would have been the NFL’s all-time passing record holder in completions, yards and touchdowns had Tom Brady not played until he was 450. Brees ranks second in those three categories. He strolled off the practice field with his former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and they talked throughout their long walk until they disappeared into Broncos’ headquarters.

Allen’s 136.0 career sacks rank No. 16 on the NFL all-time list. He has been in and out of Broncos’ headquarters this year to occasionally serve as a consultant to the team’s pass rushers.

The 31 former Broncos players who attended the indoor practice at Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse: Ken Lanier, Mark Cooper, Ron Egloff, Steve Watson, Steve Foley (and his brother Joe), (linebacker) Brandon Marshall, Andra Davis, Jake Plummer, Brandon Lloyd, Dave Studdard, Don Horn, Don Summers (and his wife), Nick Ferguson, Ralph Tamm (and his son), Alfred Williams, Tyler Polumbus, Matt McChesney, Joel Dreessen, Daniel Graham, David Treadwell, Antwon Burton, Rich Karlis, Steve Atwater, K.C. Clark, Keith Bishop, Harvey Goodman, Rod Smith, Larron Jackson, LeLo Lang, Juwann Thompson and Billy Van Heusen.

“They were able to watch practice and spend some time with our players afterwards,’’ Payton said. “The lifeblood of your program are the people. The present players, the former players, those who came before us who really built this foundation and built the tradition that we’ve been able to enjoy.”

Getting healthy

Another semi-unexpected presence at practice: Mike McGlinchey. The big right tackle was back just 13 days after suffering a sprained left knee. The Broncos’ offensive line missed him the past two preseason games. As 9NEWS reported previously, McGlinchey is expected to play in the season opener against the Raiders.

Star safety Justin Simmons also returned after missing the past 2 ½ weeks with a groin pull. Backup receiver Brandon Johnson also returned 13 days after suffering a sprained ankle in practice as did tight end Chris Manhertz.

Rams are here

The Broncos will host joint practices Wednesday and Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay’s team was the Super Bowl champs two years ago and sent Nathaniel Hackett packing as head coach last year after crushing the Broncos last Christmas Day, 51-14.

The Broncos and Rams will then play in the preseason finale Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High – where the Denver franchise will show off its $100 million renovation project that includes a brand new jumbo video board for the first time.

Generally with joint-practice weeks, the starters go against starters during the week and then don’t play in the preseason game.

“We certainly won’t play them, if we do, more than a series,’’ Payton said. “There’ll be a number of guys that don’t play, but we do get this additional work, which is helpful, particularly with some of those guys that may not play because we just hold them back.”

Sanders improved but fineable

Payton said third-round rookie linebacker Drew Sanders is coming on.

“Week 1 preseason to Week 2 was significant,’’ Payton said. “And I would say it was that way on defense for him and it was that way in the kicking game (special teams).’’

Sanders has made a couple overzealous rookie mistakes during the camp practices, twice grabbing a running back around the neck and throwing him down when tackling to the ground is not allowed.

“Probably not the best idea,’’ veteran inside linebacker Josey Jewell said with a smile. “Kind of want to stay away from that. But (linebackers coach Greg) Manusky is also a wild man so he might like it a little bit every once in a while. But, yeah, he’ll learn as he gets older but it’s funny. Yeah, we (mess) with him a little bit. He’s got a couple fines so far so we’ll have to make him pay up.”

Bronco Bits

The Broncos officially signed receiver Josh Hammond, who played last spring in the XFL, and placed receiver Jalen Virgil on season-ending injured reserve. Virgil suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee and will undergo surgery. …

The Broncos reached an injury settlement with kicker Elliott Fry and waived him off their IR list. …

The Broncos worked out former Central Florida defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo on Tuesday.