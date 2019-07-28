DENVER — It was only 7 on 7. No pass rush. The quarterback has all day to throw.

Still, Drew Lock had never thrown the ball better. He first split two defenders with a perfect post-pattern pass to Fred Brown for a big gainer. Next, he threw a terrific long out pass to Brendan Langley for 20.

Lock made it three in a row with a shorter-range completion – which is something he has needed to work on.

Keep this up, and it won’t be whether Lock replaces Kevin Hogan as the Broncos’ No. 2 quarterback, but when.

“He had some good periods here today,’’ Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said of Lock. “I think he did his best work in 7 on 7 which isn’t football. But it’s progress. You need to see that progress in 11 on 11 and then ultimately in games. But, he’s getting better.’’

Fangio sides on tamping down hype of a player, but Lock has played in his share of 7 on 7 football to understand where his coach is coming from.

“I agree,’’ Lock said. “That’s a very small part of football. Shows off the talent, but there’s a lot more that goes into the game of football. That’s what me, and (offensive coordinator Rich) Scangarello and TC (McCartney, the QBs coach) are focusing on – we know I can throw the ball and run around and make plays -- it just comes down to the little things I need to make perfect to become a real good quarterback in this league.’’

With the backups taking care of the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, the fairest thing would be for Hogan to start the game, but Lock to play plenty.

In the meantime, Lock was overwhelmed with the love he received from Broncos fans at Saturday's practice. A crowd of 21,234 made plenty of noise in the first training camp practice held at Broncos Stadium at Mile High since 2014. Now, he has to work on receiving it.

“I got a pretty nice little ovation when I walked out, and I apologize because I really don't know how to act about it,’’ he said. “I waved, smiled a little bit, I was more just grateful for everyone out here who came to support. But I could've handled it a little bit better, but it was still awesome.”

Joe Flacco got the same standing O by the way. The crowd was standing as the players entered the field. Still, Broncos fans are knowledgeable about their quarterbacks. They know Drew Lock is their future.