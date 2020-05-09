No PR spin: Lock bounces back to play well in second stadium practice

Quarterback moved first-team offense to three touchdowns.

DENVER — Drew Lock looked good.

The Broncos tightened up the reporting rules during this now completed final week of training camp so that no details past player participation could be delivered to the public.

But because so much was made about how Lock, the Broncos’ young quarterback, didn’t play well in the team’s stadium practice last Saturday, it would hardly be fair to not report how he bounced back to have a good night Friday in the team’s second practice at Empower Field at Mile High.

And so the Broncos’ public relations department did allow for the media to report "Lock looked good." More objectively, Lock did throw and scramble well in leading the first-team offense to three touchdown drives.

"I thought we had a good night here," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said about his team’s offense. "I’m cautiously optimistic about our run game, our ability with drew throwing the ball. But again with no true live action in preseason games it remains to be seen. I like where we’re at, I like our group, I like our players and I’m very hopeful."

Bronco players are now off the next three days before their 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad return to practice Tuesday when they will home in on their first game, Monday, September 14 against Tennessee. Broncos' general manager John Elway and Fangio will cut their roster from 78 to 53 players by 2 p.m. Saturday. Players can start to be signed to the 16-man practice squad -- including up to six veterans with unlimited experience -- at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN