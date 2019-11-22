ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Hey Broncos. Whenever you’re ready, Drew Lock is ready.

“Maybe next week,’’ Lock said at his locker Friday. “As of right now, I haven’t heard.’’

The second-round rookie quarterback will finish up his second week of practice Saturday but won’t be activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster in time for the game Sunday at Buffalo.

Fourth-year quarterback Brandon Allen will get his third consecutive NFL start and undrafted rookie Brett Rypien will again serve as Allen’s backup.

Lock, who has missed the first eight weeks of this season because of a thumb injury and the next four weeks because of the preparation required for a QB, could be activated next week for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.

If he is activated, it’s not known whether he would be the No. 2 QB behind Brandon Allen, or start and play against the Chargers.

The Broncos don’t have to activate Lock from the IR until the following Tuesday prior to their game December 8 at Houston.

While he can’t directly control the decision on when he gets bumped up to the 53, Lock has been taking care of what he could, which was how he performed in practice. He has taken about 8 to 10 reps a practice the past two weeks, per head coach Vic Fangio.

“I think they’ve gone really well,’’ Lock said. “I didn’t want to come in and have some bumps in the road or struggle a little bit and everyone wonder, ‘What’s this guy been doing this whole time he’s been not playing or not practicing?’

“So that was always in the back of my mind as I was waiting to get back into practicing. I went out these last two weeks and did what I wanted to do. To be able to show guys that I was working and I’m ready and if the chance comes.”

Perhaps one reason why the Broncos are being patient with Lock is there is no need to rush with Allen performing so competently.

“Brandon is playing really well,’’ Lock said. “I’ve watched those games with him and watching him, I’m like, ‘wow.” Because it’s different, not playing those four years and this is his first year here and a whole roller-coaster ride and he’s done really well. I’m going to do what my job is right now. My job is to help him and cheer him on when he does something well and pick him up if something goes bad.’’

Tough business

The Broncos signed tight end Orson Charles to replace the injured Andy Janovich on Tuesday. Charles was cut Friday as the Broncos needed to promote outside linebacker Ahmad Gooden from the practice squad to replace injured rookie Justin Hollins.

Now that’s cold.

“That it is,’’ Charles said with smile.

Did he ask the team why did it sign him in the first place?

“No, I believe God does things for a reason,’’ he said.

Charles was told by the team to stick around town. He said he would watch the game in case he’s going to be part of the team’s meetings next week.

