ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Training camp opened with a John Elway state of the team press conference.

And it officially closed Saturday with Elway conducting a more advanced state-of-the-team address with the local media throng.

Elway had an unprecedented start to his GM career with 71 wins in his first 100 games as the Broncos won five AFC West Division titles in his first five years. There were also two Super Bowl appearances and a SB 50 Lombardi Trophy.

However, his team has since slumped, missing the playoffs the last three years and suffering back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.

And so Elway’s message for the 2019 Broncos continues to be one of cautious optimism.

"We still have a ways to go," Elway said. "I think it has been a good camp and it’s nice to break camp today, but we have ways to go. It’s good that we still have three games left because at this point in time we are not ready to go, but we have definitely made strides."

Other topics Elway addressed:

*Vic Fangio, a rookie head coach but with more than 32 years of NFL defensive coaching experience.

"I like his style and the way he goes about it with no music and the focus that he has brought back to the practice field, the tempo and the reps. I’m excited about where we are, but obviously we’ve still got to win football games."

*Rookie quarterback Drew Lock.

"Anytime you have young guy like that, he’s going to have his good days and he is going to have his bad days. Obviously, we’re excited still about the talent that he has and what he has showed. He has flashed a lot, but it’s a big jump for him, especially with what we are doing offensively and the verbiage that goes along with it. It’s going to take him some time, but he’s done a nice job."

*How much he is watching the 49ers bubble players in case he needs to pick one up via waiver wire or trade later this month.

"A lot. We look at that a lot. That’s one of the advantages of having a team in here is looking at their guys, maybe their bubble guys and guys that maybe may not make their team that could help us. To see them up close and personal like this is a big help."

*On Fangio’s secondary scheme that is heavy on zone/off-corner coverage.

"It puts the pressure on the (safeties). There’s not going to be as much pressure on our corners (because they’re not playing) as much man as we’ve played in the past. They’ll be facing the quarterback a little bit more. We’ve had more picks and tipped balls that have been picked more this camp than we have in a long time. I think Vic just gets them looking at the ball."

