ENGLEWOOD – Pat Bowlen didn’t want to be recognized in enemy territory.

The enemy, in this case, was the San Francisco 49ers, who a few hours earlier had finished up annihilating the San Diego Chargers, 49-26 to capture Super Bowl XXIX. They were Bowlen’s opposition in this case because it was their offensive coordinator that he wanted to steal away to become head coach of his Denver Broncos.

The territory was the 49ers’ security-heavy team hotel and Bowlen was standing at the elevators with his ballcap pulled low just above his eyelids, weighting for his man.

A few minutes after midnight, Mike Shanahan finally arrived back from the locker room celebration and was about to head up to his room to shower up for the team party. The elevator bank brought a surprise visitor.

“He was in disguise,’’ said Shanahan, the 49ers’ assistant coach who was responsible for coordinating Steve Young’s unstoppable offense against the Chargers. “Enough to where I had no idea who he was until I took another look at this guy at the elevator. It took a second to know it was Pat.’’

The 49ers wanted to keep Shanahan as offensive coordinator. The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles-about-to-become-St. Louis Rams wanted to hire Shanahan as their head coach.

2 Jan 1994: Quarterback John Elway of the Denver Broncos stands behind center during a game against the Los Angeles Raiders at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Raiders won the game in overtime, 33-30. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport

Mike Powell, Getty Images

They were a couple steps slow and an elevator ride behind the resourceful Bowlen. Should Bowlen finally get his just reward and get nominated for final election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame by contributor subcommittee Thursday, there will be three people above hundreds of others who will have most helped him reach the doorstep of Canton’s bronze bust room.

John Elway, Shanahan and Dan Reeves.

The quarterback who turned general manager, and two head coaches with general manager authority. For all of Bowlen’s many accomplishments, one tops them all: 7 Super Bowl appearances against just 6 losing seasons in his 34 years of Broncos ownership.

“I think there’s as much that as what he did at the league level with (Dick) Ebersol, even (Paul) Tagliabue,’’ Elway said Tuesday afternoon following the Broncos' practice at UCHealth Training Center “It was not only the success that his teams had but I think also the success with the growth of the league. It’s just as important what he did there, too.’’

Ebersol, the president of NBC Sports, once called Bowlen “The Father of Sunday Night Football.’’ That weekly game, on NBC, has the No. 1-rated TV show in America for the past seven consecutive years. Tagliabue, the former NFL commissioner, once said Bowlen was the only owner who was heavily involved in the four major areas – television, new stadium construction, labor, and global marketing -- that grew the league in the 1980s and 1990s

Still, 7 Super Bowl appearances against just 6 losing seasons in 34 years of ownership is a record that shouldn’t just get Bowlen in the Hall of Fame, he should be the centerpiece among the 14 other owners whose busts are stilled in football immortality.

Elway, Reeves and Shanahan had the most to do with Bowlen’s 7 Super Bowls, 6 losing season mix. Which is funny because the trio didn’t always mix. The Denver newspaper war was frequently filled with tales that Reeves and Elway feuded, Reeves and Shanahan had their differences, and occasionally Elway and Shanahan weren’t on speaking terms.

Yet, it was the low-key Bowlen who somehow kept them all working well together.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 21: The Denver Broncos' Ed McCaffrey looks off after scoring a touchdown past Cincinnati Bengals Tremain Mack (L) and Greg Myers during their game at Mile High Stadium 21 September in Denver, CO. The Broncos won 38-20. (Photo credit should read DOUG COLLIER/AFP/Getty Images)

DOUG COLLIER, AFP/Getty Images

“It takes so many people to bring a Super Bowl championship to an organization,’’ said former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey, who was part of the team’s back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1997-98. “But it starts with the owner. The owner hired the coach. The owner signed the players. The owner is responsible for the success of the organization.

“He knew when to delegate and when to step in and make a decision. And those are tough things to do—when to allow other people to make decisions. A lot of people have egos, it’s not easy to do.

“Understanding what you know and what you don’t know. The key to success is surrounding yourself with the right people. He was able to do that and do it extremely well.’’

Reeves was the head coach who helped guide the Broncos to three Super Bowl games against just one losing season in his nine years of working for Bowlen.

Elway is No. 1 on the list, as Bowlen would surely agree. He was the quarterback for five Super Bowl appearances – and two world titles – and added two more Super Bowls, with another world championship, as a GM.

Elway had just two losing records in 15 seasons as Bowlen’s quarterback and only one losing season in seven years as a GM – last season, four years after it was announced that Mr. B had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Shanahan was Reeves’ top offensive assistant for three Super Bowl games, then became the Mastermind head coach who helped Bowlen win his first two Super Bowls in 1997-98. In 14 years as Bowlen’s head coach, Shanahan had just two losing seasons.

Thing is, Bowlen inherited all three. Reeves was hired three years before, in 1981, by owner Edgar Kaiser Jr.

“When he called, I didn’t even know Edgar Kaiser was even thinking about selling the team,’’ Reeves said. “He never mentioned to me and when he called, Pat said, ‘Hey, I’m your new owner.’ And I said (laughing) what?’

“He said I just made a deal to buy the Broncos and immediately my thought is, a guy pays that kind of money then he certainly has some idea who he wants to be the head coach.

“He said he’d like to talk to me and so we sat down, and he said, ‘No, I want you to be my head coach.’’’

Pat Bowlen looks on during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 30, 1990 (Photo Courtesy: Tim de Frisco/Allsport/Getty).

Elway was acquired in a trade from the Baltimore Colts one year before, in 1983, by Kaiser.

“Same coach so it didn’t really change that much. I was fine with it,’’ Elway said. “I think as a player when you start out, ownership is not your biggest concern. And I had a rough rookie year, so probably the last thing I was concerned with was the ownership. I was more concerned with trying to figure out how to play quarterback in this league.’’

Shanahan had been hired by Reeves as the Broncos’ receivers coach a few weeks before it was announced Bowlen bought the team from Kaiser.

“I got to know Pat so well because he’d work out every day,’’ Shanahan said. “As an assistant coach, you want to get know the players and where you meet people is in the weight room. At that time, I ran, too. I didn’t run like Pat did but I’d go out and run a few miles. And Pat was big into the running at that time. So, I got to know Pat very well to start off just because he worked out every day. He would not miss a day.’’

A closer look at the three men who were most responsible for Bowlen’s Hall of Fame-caliber success:

REEVES

He was 21-20 as Broncos coach before Bowlen, 89-53-1 while answering to Mr. B.

“He didn’t come in and act like he knew everything about football,’’ Reeves said. “He wanted to learn. The thing about Pat, he didn’t interfere. He wanted to know what you were doing but he also wanted to know what you needed. What can I do to help you? He gave you whatever you needed to be successful. That’s what you need from ownership.’’

No upgrade was greater than Bowlen moving the Broncos’ facility from Logan Street in Adams County to a 13.5-acre site at the Dove Valley Business Park near the Centennial Airport in 1990.

“We had a good facility,’’ Reeves said. “He made it that much better. We were up north, which was a travel inconvenience for most of our guys. Most of them lived in the south part of Denver.

“The new one was first class. Our weight room was nice as anybody’s. He had me travel around to several different places that had weight rooms and we came up with a design that made ours second to none.

“At the time when we moved facilities, guys would go out for lunch. They might not eat healthy food. He’s the one that came up with the idea, we’ll cater it in here. He came up with all those things that made us so much better. You can’t get that unless you’ve got an owner that’s willing to do those things.

13 Sep 1996: Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves confers with quarterback John Elway during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won the game, 21-13. Mandatory Credit: Tim DeFrisco /Allsport

"Pat would look beyond the Xs and Os and would say, how can we be better? As far as travel, we were always first class in places we stayed on the road. We weren’t second to anybody.’’

Reeves led the Broncos to a 12-4 record and AFC Championship Game in 1991, but after he fired Shanahan as his top offensive assistant and the Broncos slumped to 8-8 in 1992, Bowlen decided it was time for a new head coach.

“When he released me, I said, ‘Pat, I’ve been there. I’ve released hundreds of players,’’’ Reeves said. “It’s the toughest part of my job telling somebody that you’re going in a different direction. I said, ‘You don’t have to worry about it. You don’t owe me anything. You gave me an opportunity and I’ll always be grateful to you for that. I’m sorry you feel like you want to go in a different direction. But you’re the owner and you don’t have to explain it to me. I understand what you’re going through.’’’

SHANAHAN

After leaving in 1988 to become head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders for a year and four games, Shanahan returned to Denver. His strained relationship with Reeves, however, led Shanahan to San Francisco in 1992.

When Bowlen fired Reeves after the 1992 season, he went after Shanahan to become his next head coach. Shanahan turned it down.

“I said, “Pat, if I come back as head coach I need to have what they got in San Francisco,’’ Shanahan said. “No. 1, I have to be at least in the upper half of pay for assistant coaches. And then we had to be at the top of the salary cap because the salary cap was just starting.

“And he said, ‘Mike I’m going to give you what you want, but I can’t put that in writing.’ And I said, ‘Pat if you can’t put that in writing, I’m going to stay in San Francisco.’

“He said, you’re going to tell me you’re going to turn down John Elway? You guys are best friends and you’re not going to come here? You’re going to stay there?’

“I said, Pat, I lost three Super Bowls in Denver. If I’m going to come back there I’m going there to win a Super Bowl. I am not just coming there to be a head coach.

“John didn’t talk to me for a year. He was [ticked] that I didn’t come.’’

Bowlen turned to his second choice. Wade Phillips was a good, not-yet great defensive coordinator who was a likable fellow. The Broncos went 9-7 in 1993, but 7-9 with Elway battling a left knee injury in 1994.

<p> Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips of the Denver Broncos</p>

Bowlen never settled for mediocre.

Which brings us to the elevator at the 49ers team hotel. Bowlen would get the deal done with Shanahan in the next 48 hours. The contract was seven years, $8.5 million.

And everything else for Shanahan was put in writing. Three years later, the Broncos were back-to-back Super Bowl champs.

“The thing that was great about Pat as an owner from his first day until what happened (with Alzheimer’s), is he never changed," Shanahan said. “He’d come in and work out. He was a lot on the treadmill. He wasn’t big on the weights, but he’d do a little bit in the weight room. He would be in there every day, so he’d get to know the players. The players felt very relaxed with him.

“And then on Saturday mornings, they’d pick college games and he was one of the guys. So, he earned that relationship by spending so much time around the guys."

Getty Images

ELWAY

It’s difficult to believe there’s ever been an owner of a major sports franchise who had more affection for a player than Bowlen had for Elway.

Bowlen made Elway the highest-paid NFL player. He awarded him the Lombardi Trophy with arguably the most memorable four-word statement in professional sports history. They went into business together. And on the same day he fired Josh McDaniels as Broncos' head coach on December 7, 2010, Bowlen and his wife Annabel had dinner together with Elway and his wife Paige at Elway’s Steakhouse.

Contrary to speculation, that dinner was not when Bowlen made his final significant decision as Broncos owner by putting Elway in charge of his team’s football operations.

"That was a little premature," Elway said. "But it wasn’t too much longer after that. All the stars aligned. Plus, I had spent some time in it (running the Arena League’s Colorado Crush) and I had some experience with it, so I felt like I was ready."

It was shortly after the Bowlens and Elways had dinner that Elway met with Bowlen and then-chief operating officer Joe Ellis at Broncos’ headquarters.

"It’s what I wanted to do but I had to see the parameters of what I was going to be control of," Elway said. "The control I would have was most important. All those things fell in line and so after that it was pretty easy. The money didn’t take much time. It was more about what the control was and make sure I would prove myself. I wanted to make sure I controlled the 53 and the whole operation. The coordinators and those type of things with the head coach. And those things are shared. It was fair."

Bowlen stepped back, his succession plan successfully in place. Ellis had been promoted to president and eventually chief operating officer while Elway’s first five seasons as GM netted five AFC West Division titles and two more Super Bowl appearances.

<p>11 Jan 1998: Head coach Mike Shanahan of the Denver Broncos during the Broncos 24-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport</p>

But it was Elway’s time as a Hall of Fame quarterback that Bowlen most cherished.

“There’s one thing I want to say here tonight,’’ Bowlen said on San Diego’s Qualcomm Stadium victory stage after the Broncos stunned the Green Bay Packers to win Super Bowl XXXII on January 25, 1998. "It’s only four words. 'This one’s for John!'"

Truth is, Elway felt a tad awkward to be singled out.

“Yeah, you know that was … it did,’’ he said. “It surprised me. Just because I know how much work everybody put into it. It was a team effort.

“But it meant a lot to me that he said that. But, yeah, it caught me by surprise.’’

To McCaffrey, those four words embodied Bowlen.

“He was always about giving credit to everybody else," McCaffrey said. “Even after Super Bowl 32 he raised the Lombardi Trophy and said, ‘This one’s for John.’ He meant it. He wanted it more for John than John did.

“If Pat Bowlen wasn’t so humble, wasn’t so kind, if he didn’t love the players and coaches and fans as much as he did, and wasn’t so quick to get everybody else except himself credit - if you could envision a Pat Bowlen that pounded his chest and held up a trophy and made a big splash around the league and around the country - he probably would have been in [the Hall of Fame] long ago if he was one of those gregarious characters who made it about himself. But he didn’t.

“They say sometimes nice guys finish last. Well, I don’t believe that. I think Pat Bowlen will finish in the Hall of Fame."

