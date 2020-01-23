After missing the playoffs four consecutive years and going through significant coaching turnover over the past decade, Broncos general manager John Elway has decided to make a major shakeup to his personnel department.

Mike Sullivan will not be returning as the Broncos’ salary cap manager and contract negotiator as his latest contract expired after eight years on the job, a league source told 9News.

With the Broncos currently sitting with more than $60 million in cap space for the 2020 season and many key contract decisions ahead, Elway has a big role to fill for free agency.

Two NFL salary cap/contract negotiators who were recently let go by their respective teams were Washington’s Eric Schaffer and Houston’s Chris Olsen.

Perhaps, Sullivan’s two greatest accomplishments since he was hired by Elway in 2012 to manage the football budget was the signing that year of superstar free-agent quarterback Peyton Manning and the 2014 signings of free-agents DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib, Emmanuel Sanders and T.J. Ward. All four were Pro Bowl players and became the undisputed greatest free-agent class in team history.

There were some unfortunate moments, though, none more embarrassing to the franchise than the infamous Fax Fiasco involving star pass rusher Elvis Dumervil. The tardy fax of Dumervil’s contract in March 2013 resulted in his release and departure to free agency and eventually the Baltimore Ravens.

And it’s probably no coincidence Sullivan was let go following the team’s worst free-agent class in the Elway era. Right tackle Ja’Wuan James, cornerback Bryce Callahan and running back Theo Riddick were signed to a combined $26 million in 2019 payouts yet none made on-field contributions.

Sullivan is not retiring. With the Broncos he was known in league circles as a tough, but sharp negotiator with a unique perspective – before he became Broncos cap guy he served 25 years as top player agent, representing Aaron Rodgers and Trent Dilfer, among others. He’s also respected at NFL office for knowledge of rules.

