ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Vic Fangio did reveal rookie quarterback Drew Lock would be activated on the Broncos’ 53-man roster by 2 p.m. Saturday but that wasn’t the question.

The question is whether Lock will be the Broncos’ starting quarterback Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. And while everyone already assumes Lock will start, Fangio wouldn’t answer it, anyway.

"Probably tomorrow or tonight," Fangio said when asked when he would make the decision.

He also added he hasn’t told the team of his decision and that would be first before Lock’s expected NFL debut is announced to through the media.

Forgotten in Lock’s anticipated start is how it may directly affect fellow rookie Brett Rypien. Fangio has said current starter Brandon Allen would back up Lock if the latter is the starter. That makes Rypien, who has served as the No. 2 quarterback the past three games, vulnerable to waivers.

Will the Broncos risk trying to slide a quarterback through waivers near season’s end?

It’s one thing to slip a rookie quarterback through during cutdown weekend in September when 1,184 players hit the transaction wire at once. It’s another trying to slip a promising rookie through waivers and back on their practice squad in early Decembers when quarterbacks across the league are banged up and multiple teams are down to their No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks.

"With the length of our injury report at this time, it could be somebody else, but it could be for Brett, too," Fangio said.

