ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Oh, the glamorous life of an NFL player. Big money. Fast cars. Fame and marketing deals that bring even more fortune.

BUT … that’s only for those who make it.

In the next three or four days, 40 percent of NFL players won’t make it. They’ll be moved off the roster.

Imagine your company laying off 40 percent of the workforce in one weekend.

Broncos backup quarterback Kevin Hogan knows about life on the roster bubble.

“Well, this is year four, so four times,” Hogan said.

Rookie quarterback Brett Rypien is going through this do-or-die week for the first time. He has a $136,00 practice squad salary cushion. But he would make $495,000 and get all the accrued NFL benefits if he makes the 53-man roster.

“It’s definitely a different role than what I’m used to,'' he said. "I played the last eight years, started from a freshman in high school and then the freshman in college so it’s definitely a different role. I just try to focus on what I can control. For me, I just try to focus on what I can control. Just coming out here today and getting better and then putting some good film out there this week.”

Broncos’ defensive tackle Mike Purcell, the pride of Highlands Ranch, is on the roster bubble for a seventh consecutive year. He’s made it twice – in 2015-16 with the San Francisco 49ers – and he’s been cut four other times. The Broncos are the team he really wants to make.

“This is,’’ he said. “I know coming out of college, I signed with San Francisco as a free agent, and my first game was here against Denver. That was kind of cool. First game against my hometown team and now six, seven years later I’m playing for the home team and it would definitely be a dream come true.’’

The NFL. A place where dreams do come true. And where a thousand-plusplayers are tossing and turning this week.

