Fangio: 'As good as Justin Simmons played, we expect him to play better'

2020 Broncos far more dependent on returning players than rookies they just drafted.

Now that 3 ½ months of draft anticipation and the draft itself are finished for another season, let’s return to where the fortunes of the 2020 Broncos lie.

Their current players.

The key to the Broncos this season isn’t the play of rookies Jerry Jeudy or KJ Hamler. It’s whether the team the can get meaningful contribution from the likes of right tackle Ja’Wuan James and cornerback Bryce Callahan, and continued improvement from offensive tackles Garett Bolles and Elijah Wilkinson.

“Ja’Wuan James played I think (63) plays last year,’’ Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said in a post-draft interview with 9News. “So to get him back healthy and playing the way we think he’s capable, of as well as he thinks he’s capable of, that would be a big boost to us.

“Bryce Callahan is in the same boat. He played zero plays for us last year with that unfortunate injury.’’

James drew $17 million in signing bonus and salary last year yet played only parts of two games because of a left knee injury. He has a fully guaranteed $10 million coming his way this year.

Callahan drew $6.5 million last year but didn’t play a snap because of complications from foot surgery late in the 2018 season with the Chicago Bears. He will draw at least $4.75 million this season.

“You mentioned the improvement we hope to get out of Garett Bolles and also Elijah Wilkinson,’’ Fangio said. “The best thing about Ja’Wuan James not playing last year was Elijah got to play almost the whole season. That’s valuable for a young guy. We’re looking for him to take the next step.

“All those things are critical. We still have young players. As good as Justin Simmons played for us last year, we expect him to play even better. And he should. Kareem Jackson is in the second year in our system playing safety for only the second year of his career. He should make great strides for us.

“Jones, Dre’Mont, in the D-line, second year player, playing a little light for a D-lineman last year as a rookie (it dropped below 290), we feel he will probably put on some weight after a year of experience. We expect him to be a better player than we saw last year.

“Noah Fant, a rookie last year playing tight end, which is a hard position in the NFL to come in and play. There’s a lot going there from a mental and schematics standpoint. He should be a lot better.

“And we could go on and on and on but if those guys do all that then this rookie class can contribute in a logical, systematic way can make us better. We don’t expect them to come in here and carry us to the Super Bowl immediately. They can be contributors if those other guys lead the way.”

Bronco Bits

Von Miller is expecting to learn the results of his coronavirus retest Thursday. He has been self-quarantined – but still active on social media and Zoom team meetings – since learning he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14.

Miller is counting on a negative finding as he’s already scheduled for a Hazmat crew to rid his house of any lingering pathogenic or allergenic materials on Thursday. …