PHOENIX — For first-year head coaches, the NFL owners meetings is when it sets in.

Vic Fangio has been a lifelong assistant. All 40 years of his coaching career. Here at the posh Arizona Biltmore resort, Fangio now knows the perks that come with being a head coach.

Along with his room key, there were a new box of sneakers and flip flops. And an assortment of shorts, T-shirts, polos, jackets and of course sweat pants. All waiting for the Broncos’ new head coach as he walked into the ornate lobby.

"Yeah a few more gifts when you check in than I’m used to," Fangio said in a sit-down interview with 9NEWS on Sunday morning.

As for this new Broncos team that two months ago underwent significant changes to its coaching staff, and two weeks ago to its player roster, Fangio and quarterback Joe Flacco remain the key.

RELATED | Denver Broncos hire Vic Fangio as head coach

Fangio was coaching the Baltimore Ravens on the defensive side at the very beginning of Flacco’s career in 2008-09. If all goes well for both men, Fangio will also coach Flacco at the end of his career. Flacco, the Super Bowl MVP to cap the 2012 season, has three more years on his contract.

"I see a more confident player," Fangio said. "I was around him as a rookie. A rookie coming in from Delaware. He handled it great back then. I just see a more calm and confident player right now."

The Broncos report a week from Monday to start their offseason program. And then the next day the conditioning starts.

Fangio’s first big speech as head coach. Is he anxious? Nervous?

"No. Anxious, nervous, they’re not good terms,’’ he said. "I’m eager."

Fangio said he hasn’t started worrying about what he’s going to say day 1 to his full room of players.

"I’m not a pontificator," he said. "But I do like to talk to the players."

When Fangio does step in front of his players for the first time, it’s a good bet he won’t have to say much to get his point across.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS