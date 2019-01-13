KUSA – Gary Kubiak is gone and unless the Broncos establish a new Ring of Fame wing for the combo backup QB/coordinator/head coach nomination, he ain’t coming back.

His breakup from the team left new head coach Vic Fangio spending his first few days on the job looking for an offensive coordinator. The Broncos were first holding out hope they could bring in San Francisco 49ers’ quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello. The 49ers initially denied permission but the two teams are working through it, so there is hope the team will relent and allow Scangarello a chance at a promotion. The Broncos do have other options.

9News also reported Fangio will interview Monday one of his top assistants from the Chicago Bears, outside linebacker coach Brandon Staley. Fangio is also waiting on a decision from Ed Donatell, who could stay as the Bears' defensive backs coach or return to the Broncos where he could get the title of defensive coordinator, if not all the responsibility.

Fangio will serve in the top defensive role and call the plays.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED | Gary Kubiak and Broncos break up!

Here’s what 9NEWS has reported about the Broncos’ coaching staff: Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, his assistant Chris Gould, defensive line coach Bill Kollar, linebackers coach Reggie Herring, strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow and his assistants Cedric Smith, Anthony Lomando, Tyler Hill are expected to return.

The Broncos are also trying to hire head coach finalist Mike Munchak to become their new offensive line coach. Muchak has a chance to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but family, and possibly a sweetened deal, could lure him to Denver.

9NEWS has reported running backs coach Curtis Modkins has been blocked from interviewing elsewhere, an indication he will return. It’s also expected that receivers coach Zach Azzanni will return.

On the negative side of coaching news, 9NEWS has reported offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and defensive coordinator Joe Woods will not be retained. Offensive line coach Sean Kugler is expected to get the same role with the Arizona Cardinals, where he will be reunited with former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, who will be the Cards’ defensive coordinator.

MORE | Vance Joseph lands as defensive coordinator with team he whipped: Arizona Cardinals

Offensive tackles coach Chris Stausser will interview with Cleveland. Woods has interviewed with Arizona and will meet with Washington on Monday, then make his decision between those two teams (his interview with Jacksonville has been canceled).

Defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson will interview with Arizona and Greg Williams will interview with Carolina.

The status of quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, tight ends coach Geep Cryst and assistant defensive line coach Chris Beake are pending Fangio’s respective coordinator hires.

Assistant quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak was in line to become the Broncos' quarterbacks coach, but his status would appear to be in limbo given the fallout between the team and his dad.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS