Fangio gets it: Broncos coach to wear protective shield during game vs. Bucs

Strength and conditioning coaches will also help police mask wearing for Fangio's assistant coaches.

DENVER — Vic Fangio got the league’s message.

It took a week to properly comprehend the league’s strict enforcement of its mask rule, but he got it.

Fangio, the Broncos’ head coach, will wear a clear protective shield over his face today as he coaches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Empower Field at Mile High.

Fangio was fined a whopping $100,000 by the league after he didn’t pull his gaiter mask over his mouth and nose while calling defensive plays last week in the Broncos’ 26-21 loss at Pittsburgh. Several of his assistant coaches also didn’t properly wear their masks while working from the sidelines, leading the NFL to slap a hefty $250,000 fine on the Broncos’ organization.

Four other head coaches and four other teams were similarly fined – Jon Gruden and the Raiders, Pete Carroll and Seattle, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers and Sean Payton and New Orleans.

Fangio and the Broncos are taking no chances today. Fangio can wear the protective shield throughout the game. He tested the shield during practice this week, putting it on after the media viewing was finished.

The Broncos’ front office has also arranged for its strength and conditioning coaches to help police mask coverings for assistant coaches on the sidelines

Credit the Broncos for making adjustments after their embarrassing maskless display last week at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.