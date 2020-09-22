Fangio fined $100,000 and Broncos fined $250,000 for violating NFL's mask rule

Fines are largest to Broncos since their salary cap scandal from 1996-98.

Much to the chagrin of Vic Fangio and his coaching staff, the NFL is taking its sideline mask rule seriously.

Fangio was fined $100,000 by the NFL and the Broncos’ organization was fined $250,000 for various sideline personnel and coaching assistants not wearing masks during the team’s game Sunday at Pittsburgh, a source told 9News on Monday evening. The coach and team were informed of the fines early Monday afternoon.

It’s the largest league-imposed fine against the Broncos’ organization since they were docked $950,000 for their salary cap misappropriations from 1996-98. Even when the league caught the Broncos illicitly taping a 49ers walkthrough prior to a 2010 game in London, head coach Josh McDaniels and the organization were only fined $50,000 each.

Make no mistake, the NFL is serious about both the health and safety of its players and setting an example for the country about the importance of wearing a mask during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A source told 9NEWS that Broncos leadership -- which had been at the forefront of implementing virus safeguards and restrictions at its training facilities and Empower Field at Mile High -- had reminded its coaches and football support staff to take the mask mandate seriously because the league was closely monitoring sideline personnel in week 2.