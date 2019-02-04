ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A week ago at the NFL head coaches’ breakfast in Phoenix, Vic Fangio sandbagged his upcoming first speech in front of the team.

I’m not stressed about it, he said. Haven’t given it much thought, he added.

And then at 8 a.m. sharp Tuesday morning at the UCHealth Center Training Center auditorium, Fangio delivered a 20-minute presentation that was organized, no-nonsense and emphasized the importance of meetings and attention to details.

“Man, he did really good,’’ Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders said in an interview with 9NEWS. “The message was strong. It was about the team is bigger than yourself. Pretty much, leave your ego at the door. We got to be technique sound. Talent is all good but at the same time if you’re not technically sound, what good does it do if you’re not disciplined?"

“Then he talked about how we won the Super Bowl but it’s been three years that we haven’t had successful seasons so it’s time to turn it around.’’

Fangio also showed video of various mistakes committed by the Broncos and other teams to demonstrate how one penalty can cost a team a game, and sometimes even a season.

“Same guy that everybody saw in his (introductory) press conference (January 10) was the same guy that we saw this morning,’’ Broncos’ star pass rusher Von Miller said in his media gathering Tuesday. “That’s a compliment. You don’t want this guy to be in the press conference, then he gets in front of the team and is this guy, then when you’re one-on-one with him he’s this guy. It’s not the case with Coach Vic, and I knew that from all the players that he’s coached that I’m familiar with.”

