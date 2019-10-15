ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Joe Flacco won’t literally play against Patrick Mahomes II on Thursday night.

But the quarterback who plays the best in the Broncos-Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC West division game Thursday night will likely be on the winning team.

Flacco was asked if he feels he has to throw it around and put up points for the Broncos to beat the prolific-passing Mahomes and the high-scoring Chiefs.

"It’s tough not to think that a little bit," Flacco said Tuesday. "But honestly this game’s about doing your job and everybody doing their own individual job and doing it for the guy next to him. As long as we can kind of keep our focus right here and everybody can do that, I think that’s the best way to win football games. …

"It’s obviously easier said than done. You always know who you’re going against as a team. It’s always in the back of your head, but I really do think the best way to win football games is to focus on what you’re doing and everything else will take care of itself."

Mahomes is the NFL’s No. 2-rated quarterback (111.9 passer rating) on the strength of his 14 touchdown passes against just one interception and league-leading 2,104 yards passing. Flacco ranks 24th with an 87.4 rating. He has 6 touchdown passes, 5 interceptions and he ranks 17th with 1,435 yards passing.

Flacco, though, will be going against the weaker defense Thursday. The Broncos are No. 4 in total defense; No. 7 in points allowed (17.7 points per game). The Chiefs are 27th in total defense and 19th in points allowed (24.0 points per game).

Flacco and the Broncos will likely have to score at least 24 points for just the second time this year to better Mahomes and the Chiefs.

RELATED: Broncos notes: Fangio compares Mahomes to a younger Elway

RELATED: Fangio defense taking shape as Broncos shut out Titans, 16-0

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports