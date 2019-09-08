SEATTLE — Preseason games are broken up into segments.

There is the part when the starters play. A segment when its backups vs. backups. And then there is the period when the end-of-the-90-man roster players hustle, scrap, claw and fight in hopes of staving off the inevitable.

The first segment of the preseason game here Thursday night at CenturyLink Field went pretty well for Joe Flacco, Von Miller and the Broncos’ starters. At halftime, the Broncos led the Seattle Seahawks, 6-0.

“There's nothing quite like the feeling of playing in an NFL football game,'' Flacco told 9News Rod Mackey during an in-game interview. "You get that adrenaline rush, you get to go through the first part of warm up, get out there and go through a series—it felt good.”

Flacco and the Broncos’ first team offense had one series. They kept the ball for 12 plays and nearly 7 minutes while travelling 80 yards from their own 15 yards to the Seahawks’ 5, before the drive went backwards a couple yards and stalled into a 25-yard Brandon McManus field goal.

The drive included three short, conservative completions by Flacco. There was a drive-starting 10-yard run by running back Phillip Lindsay off a near-busted play. And there was a 50-yard burst through an enormous, third-and-1 hole up the middle by Broncos’ big back Royce Freeman.

After the McManus kick for a 3-0 lead, Flacco, Lindsay and Freeman were through for the night.

“I think we did well,'' Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told 9News at halftime. "The group did well as a whole. We had a critical 3rd-and-1 play in there. I thought Joe looked comfortable.”

Sure, it would have been nice if the Broncos finished off the drive with a touchdown. But it’s early August, not early September.

Meanwhile, Denver’s top defense played two series against Seattle backup quarterback Geno Smith. Miller, Chris Harris Jr., Bradley Chubb, Adam Gotsis, Kareem Jackson and company kept the Seahawks scoreless through two series.

There was a third-and-long converting, 27-yard screen pass from Smith to Rashaad Penny. The D didn’t look good there. But zero is zero.

And so segment one went to the Broncos, 3-0.

Broncos veteran Kevin Hogan, in what might be his final game as the No. 2 quarterback, had two series that resulted in no points.

Rookie Drew Lock then came in and immediately acquitted himself after last week’s shaky professional debut in the Hall of Fame Game. In his first series, Lock, too, led the Broncos on a 12-play drive that resulted in McManus’ second, 25-yard field goal.

Lock made a sensational third-and-11 throw to tight end Troy Fumagalli for 14 yards. Fumagalli ran an out pattern and didn’t see the ball until the last second but the ball was thrown to his hands and he managed to snag it for the first down.

Lock also converted a fourth-and-1 with an 8-yard run off an option keeper in the drive. Playing in a hostile environment even for a preseason game, Lock completed 5 of 7 on his first drive for 55 yards.

Smith answered with a drive for Seattle's No. 2 offense against the No. 2 Denver defense that ended with a 55-yard field goal by Jason Myers.

