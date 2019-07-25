ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There are two parts to the Broncos’ new Scangarello offense.

We tend to focus on Joe Flacco. But the quarterback doesn’t go until the running game moves first.

Plus you’ve got a head coach who comes from a heavy defensive background. Better believe Broncos head coach Vic Fangio likes it when his team’s offense is controlling the ball.

"I want to move the ball, get first downs and score points and I'm not picky on how we do that," Fangio said. "But there does come a point where you've got to be able to run the ball. If you can run the ball and you are patient with it, big plays can come off of that in your passing game.

"I think we've done a good job of marrying our running game and play-action game together and we're looking to hit some big plays off of that."

Remember back when John Elway was the Broncos quarterback? And then how good it was for the Broncos when it was Elway the QB and Terrell Davis was his running back? That’s always the goal for the Broncos.

Especially now with the offense directed by first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello just a degree or two removed from the Broncos’ West Coast offense of the late-1990s.

So far in camp, the Broncos have been pounding bigger back Royce Freeman in there, first. And then Phillip Lindsay darts, hops and speeds his way through.

Nothing unusual with this power and speed combo.

But if Flacco is going to hold up the passing game, the Broncos will first need Lindsay, Freeman and the zone blocking system to loosen ‘em up.

