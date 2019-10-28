INDIANAPOLIS — There was a nice moment if under meloncholy circumstances.

Chris Harris Jr.’s locker was on one side of the losing locker room Sunday afternoon and Von Miller was getting off his shoulder pads directly on the other side. A few minutes later, Harris met Miller near Miller’s locker and gave each other a huge bro hug. It was a moment where, if this was Harris’ last game, Miller wanted to say it’s been a slice.

"Yeah, it’s tough. That’s my guy," Miller said. "We’ve been through a lot of ups and a lot of downs. It was a tough one."

They broke in together in 2011 – Miller as the No. 2 overall draft pick; Harris as an undrafted, $2,000 bonus rookie. They began on Broncos’ teams that won five consecutive AFC West Division titles. They are now trying to fight through a fourth consecutive season that will fall short of the playoffs.

The sentimental embrace occurred because there is a chance – maybe not better than a 50-50 chance, but the possibility exists that Harris just played his last game as a Bronco. Team general manager John Elway traded away star receiver Emmanuel Sanders last week in exchange for third- and fourth-round draft picks and with the Broncos now 2-6, Harris could be the next to go in exchange for better days in the future.

Harris more than other Broncos because he is a very good cornerback and playoff contenders like New Orleans, Philadelphia and Seattle could use him. Also, Harris because he is the final year of his contract, meaning he will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at season’s end. Elway figures to listen to offers although he does not feel like he has to trade Harris. A fourth rounder won’t do it if that’s what teams are thinking.

RELATED: Brissett escapes, Colts rally late to beat Broncos, 15-13

The trade deadline is 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"I have a baby coming in a couple days, so I want to be here for my baby," Harris said. "I definitely want to continue to play here. I have no issues here. (Head coach Vic) Fangio and Ed Donatell, I’ve had great working relationships with them. We work great together. But it’s up to them upstairs. I can’t really control it. I know what type of player I am. I’m not slowing down, regardless of what people say. I feel great."

That’s just it, though. Harris is a quality player, a four-time Pro Bowler and once a first-team All Pro. Playoff contenders aren’t seeking role players, at least not during the trade deadline. They want difference-makers.

Considering his figurative perch on the trading block, Harris played well Sunday against the Colts.

"I’m not going to lie to you it was the hardest week for me," Harris said. "Hardest week to focus. It was hard to play the game. But I got through it. I thought I played solid today and tried to give our team a chance to win."

RELATED: Iron Man Justin Simmons is as good as he is durable

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports