Former Bronco QB Flacco reaches agreement with Jets

DENVER — Sorry it was so, Joe.

Joe Flacco’s one year with the Denver Broncos didn’t go nearly as hoped. He will now attempt to resurrect his career with the New York Jets after reaching an agreement on a one-year contract, his agent Joe Linta announced Friday on Twitter.

An 11-year starter with the Baltimore Ravens who stunned the Broncos in a 2012 second-round playoff game before continuing on that postseason to become the Super Bowl 47 MVP, Flacco was acquired by the Broncos last year in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

He went 2-6 as a starter for the Broncos until a neck injury ended his season. In his defense, in three losses he had the Broncos leading entering the opposition’s final drive of the game.

Flacco lost his starting job in Baltimore to Lamar Jackson and in Denver to Drew Lock. Although Flacco can still throw the ball well, his lack of mobility became an issue behind a Broncos’ offensive line that struggled at both offensive tackle positions. The Broncos released Flacco with a failed physical in March.

At season’s end, Flacco said he would be willing to accept a backup role. He will be behind Sam Darnold with the Jets whose head coach, Adam Gase, was the Broncos' quarterbacks coach when Flacco heaved a 70-yard, game-tying game-tying touchdown to Jacoby Jones with 31 seconds remaining in regulation to stun the favored Broncos. The Ravens won it in overtime, 38-35.

Flacco threw 11 touchdown passes with 0 interceptions in four 2012 postseason games, a run he couldn't recapture with the Broncos.