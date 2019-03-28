KUSA – Former Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall is now a member of the rival Oakland Raiders.

Marshall signed a one-year deal that with incentives is worth up to $4.1 million.

“I’m excited. I’m ready to go," Marshall said in a quick phone interview with 9NEWS.

Earlier in free agency, the Raiders offered Marshall a one-year, $1 million deal and last week the Arizona Cardinals, whose defensive coordinator is former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, offered a one-year, $930,000 minimum for a seventh-year player.

9NEWS was the first to report Marshall was visiting with the Raiders on Wednesday. One reason for the visit was for Oakland’s medical team to check out the knee bruise that forced him to miss five games last season. It obviously checked out fine.

“I’m good, I’m ready to go," he said.

With the Broncos, Marshall led the team in tackles in 2014 (119) and 2017 (106) and was second during their Super Bowl 50 season of 2015 (101). He was also the Denver D’s on-field signal caller.

He went from popular to half-popular/half-not-so-much by kneeling during the National Anthem for half the 2016 season to bring awareness of social injustice.

With Marshall gone, the Broncos’ starting linebackers are Todd Davis and Josey Jewell. However, the Broncos do need a three-down inside linebacker who can cover running backs and tight ends – which was Marshall’s strength until leg injuries in 2016 and 2018 slowed him down.

Marshall says he’s healthy now, but as he will turn 30 on September 10, the Broncos are seeking a younger Brandon Marshall.

