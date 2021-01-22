Former Broncos lineman Tony Jones passes away

Jones was an offensive tackle on the Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII teams. He was 54.

DENVER — There are about 17 or so former Broncos from the Super Bowl XXXXII and XXXIII teams who stay in regular contact on a group text chat.

Steve Atwater, a Hall of Fame safety on those teams, delivered the news Friday that his close friend Tony Jones, starting offensive tackle on those Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning teams, had passed away in Georgia at the age of 54. Rod Smith, who also started on the Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl teams and went on to become the franchise's all-time leading receiver in catches, yards and touchdowns, announced Jones' passing on his Instagram post.

"We’ve got a group chat and we were talking about it in disbelief," Atwater said Friday afternoon in a phone interview with 9News. "Heckuva nice guy. Beautiful kids. It’s said thinking about the guys who have left us here recently. Floyd Little. Paul Howard. Kevin Greene. And now Tony. This is unreal."

Jones played 13 years in the NFL, mostly an offensive tackle – 9 years with Cleveland, one with Baltimore and then his final 1997-2000 seasons with the Broncos. He was a starting right tackle on the Broncos’ 1997 offensive line that steamrolled the Green Bay Packers’ front in Super Bowl XXXII, a game in which running back Terrell Davis was named Super Bowl MVP.

When Gary Zimmerman retired after the 1997 season, Jones switched to left tackle where he protected the blind side for John Elway in the quarterback’s final season. Elway was the Super Bowl XXXIII MVP in a win against the Atlanta Falcons.

"Bone played where he had to play,'' Smith said in a phone interview with 9News. "He was just a great dude. Always the life of the party. He was the best dresser on the team, he always had a coordinated suit. He was just a great teammate and all the fellas are really hurt by it. Just trying to make sure we all keep up with each other right now."

