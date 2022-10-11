Fortunato, Fraboni compete for Broncos long snapper

Neither has snapped in an NFL game but won their respective auditions. Broncos need replacement for Jacob Bobenmoyer, who suffered broken thumb vs. Colts.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Welcome to The Great Long Snapper Competition at Dove Valley.

With regular long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer sidelined four to six weeks with a surgically repaired thumb fracture, the Broncos held two sets of long-snapper tryouts the past two days.

Mitchell Fraboni was selected from a tryout group of five deep snappers Monday and was signed to the Broncos' practice squad Tuesday. Joe Fortunato was picked from a tryout group Tuesday and will be officially signed to the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday.

The Broncos released receivers Darrius Shepherd and Vyncint Smith from their practice squad to make room for their two new long snappers.

Fraboni and Fortunato will compete during the Broncos' week of practice with one to be elevated for Denver's next game Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Neither Fraboni or Fortunato has snapped in an NFL game, but not from a lack of effort.

Fraboni, 25, went undrafted out of Arizona State in 2018. He has spent time with the Texans, USFL Pittsburgh Maulers and The Spring League's Alphas and Conquerors.

Fortunato, 28, was undrafted out of Delaware in 2016. He has received tryouts, or spent time with, the Eagles, Colts, Falcons, Giants, Cowboys and Packers, plus had his first tryout with the Broncos in August.

Bobenmoyer had been the Broncos' long snapper for 37 consecutive games dating back to the 2020 opener. After making all his deep snaps in the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss Thursday night to the Indianapolis Colts, it was revealed Bobenmoyer had a Bennett Fracture at the base of his thumb. A source said Bobenmoyer has undergone successful surgery to repair the fracture.

“That was something that came out of left field after the game, losing ‘Bob,''' said Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett. "So we need to find one and he has to get in there and get going.''

