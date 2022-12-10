Broncos notes: Fraboni wins long-snapper job

Garett Bolles undergoes surgery to repair broken right leg. Former Chatfield High School star Dalton Keene signed to practice squad.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos Great Long Snapper Competition has a winner.

Mitchell Fraboni, who deep snapped in the USFL this spring for the Pittsburgh Maulers, was the Broncos’ choice over Joe Fortunato, who was released Saturday from the practice squad.

“They both did a really good job,’’ said Broncos’ head coach Nathaniel Hackett. “I think Mitchell with his philosophies, ability to block and cover—I think that we just thought he was the best fit for us right now.”

Fraboni and Fortunato were brought in this week after Jacob Bobenmoyer, the Broncos’ long snapper the past 2-plus seasons, suffered a fractured thumb in a 12-9 overtime loss last Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts.

“It was a tough competition – Joe’s a great guy,’’ Fraboni said Saturday at his locker. “Like I said, we’ve been friends for a while now. We knew what the competition meant for the both of us. I’m sad to see him go. But I’m glad to be here.”

Fraboni will be elevated from his practice squad spot in time to serve as the Broncos’ long snapper Monday night in the AFC West Division game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

“I’ve been preparing day-by-day,’’ said Fraboni, who was a long snapper and defensive end at Arizona State from 2014-17. “I’m going to keep that same mentality of take what they give me, know my reads, know my keys, everything the coaches have been talking about and coaching me up on.”

To win the job, Fraboni had to make Corliss Waitman comfortable with handling the snap. Waitman takes the deep snap as the Broncos’ punter and holder on Brandon McManus’ extra-point and field-goal attempts.

“Love Corliss, he’s a great dude,’’ Fraboni said. “Since I’ve been here he’s been really open and nice and welcoming. Couldn’t ask for a better teammate. Same with Brandon. Love both of them. They’re coaching me up on what they like and what they need from me and it’s been great.”

Bolles undergoes surgery

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles underwent surgery Wednesday to repair his broken right fibula. The operation was performed by renowned orthopedics surgeon Dr. Kenneth Jung at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

Bolles suffered the injury with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ 12-9 overtime loss last Thursday to the Indianapolis Colts. He will stay in the L.A. area for the initial phase of his rehab as he will be in a cast with no weight bearing for the next six weeks.

It will take approximately six months for Bolles to recover, which will kick in his $2 million injury guarantee for next season. Bolles is scheduled to make a $14 million salary next year – a team-friendly price for a player who is considered among the league’s elite left tackles.

Bolles, 30, was the Broncos’ first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He made second-team All Pro in 2020 and was in his sixth season as the team’s starting blindside protector.

Chatfield’s Keene a Bronco

Dalton Keene, a tight end who six years ago rushed for 1,175 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior running back at Chatfield High School, was signed to the Broncos’ practice squad Saturday.

Keene played three seasons at Virginia Tech as a 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end before he was a third-round selection of the New England Patriots in the 2020 draft.

Knee issues have since hindered his career as he was waived by the Patriots in August, caught on with the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad but was released earlier this month.

Jewell, Sterns out

As expected, Broncos’ starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell will not play Monday against the Chargers because of a knee injury suffered last Thursday against the Colts. More surprising was backup safety Caden Sterns was declared out with a recurring hip injury. Sterns had two interceptions against the Colts’ Matt Ryan last week. He received treatment in the hip this week and should be ready to play the following week when the Broncos host the New York Jets on Oct. 23 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Starters return

While the Broncos have suffered more significant injuries than any other NFL team through the first five weeks, several starters are expected to return from injuries for the Chargers’ game. Safety Justin Simmons, tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia are on track to be activated from injured reserve, while right guard Quinn Meinerz, right tackle Billy Turner, backup outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper and backup cornerback Darius Phillips are all trending toward being ready to play.

