CANTON, Ohio — Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is not going to cause sports historians to forget Willis Reed or Kirk Gibson.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is little more than an exhibition, not Game 7 of the NBA Finals or Game 1 of the World Series.

And while a kidney stone should never be trivialized, it does not usually have the long-lasting ramifications at the elite level of sports as serious knee injuries.

Still, it was impressive that Fangio -- just three weeks before his 61st birthday -- was hospitalized from kidney stone pain Thursday afternoon and showed up for his first game as NFL head coach on Thursday evening.

It was also impressive that Fangio didn't settle for a game-tying field goal in an exhibition game. Facing fourth-and-15 from the Atlanta 16 and down 10-7, Fangio didn't take a Brandon McManus' chip shot. Instead, he had fourth-string quarterback Brett Rypien try to win it from long range.

Rypien did, too, with a pass to the end zone that deflected off Falcons' cornerback Ryan Neal and into the arms of Broncos' receiver Juwann Winfree for a touchdown.

Fangio's dedication and gumption were rewarded with a 14-10 victory in the NFL's preseason opener before a garthering of 21,802 -- with a large percentage wearing Broncos orange -- at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Kidney stones can be extremely painful, but Fangio showed up about two hours before the Hall of Fame Game. He coached from the sidelines and if he was in pain, he hid it well.

For their first score, the Broncos took advantage of midfield starting position. Starting quarterback Kevin Hogan – No. 2 on the Broncos’ depth chart behind Joe Flacco, who did not play – completed passes of 7 yards to first-round rookie tight end Noah Fant, 15 yards to receiver Fred Brown and 8 yards to Brendan Langley, who was a third-round cornerback two years ago but is now attempting to convert to receiver.

The drive finished with diminutive running back Khalfani Muhammad exploding through a huge hole opened up on the right side of the Broncos’ offensive line for a 3-yard touchdown. Muhammad finished with 50 yards rushing on just seven carries.

Hogan completed 5 of 8 for 37 yards in his lone quarter of work. Two passes were dropped. Drew Lock, a second-round rookie and the Broncos' No. 3 quarterback, played the second and third quarters and part of the fourth. He was 7 of 11 for 34 yards. The game seemed to be moving too fast for him at first, although he seemed to become more comfortable with each series.

Undrafted rookie Brett Rypien played the bulk of the fourth quarter.

The Broncos played their first two series with pretty much their starting offensive front. Projected starting left tackle Garett Bolles, left guard Dalton Risner and center Connor McGovern played two series as did top backup right guard Don Barclay and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson.

Starting tight end Jeff Heuerman also played as Fangio, Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach Mike Munchak wanted to set the team’s running game.

Meanwhile, Fangio’s second-string defense – defensive linemen Adam Gotsis and Shelby Harris were the only projected starters who played and only for one series – held Matt Schaub, Kurt Benkert and the rest of the Atlanta backups scoreless through all but the final seconds of the first half. Benkert finished off a touchdown drive with a 1-yard flip to Brian Hill.

Prior to the game, the eight members of the Hall of Fame class of 2019 were introduced. Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey received a huge hand from the Broncos-heavy crowd. Walking out to represent late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen were six of his seven children – Amie, Beth, Patrick III, Brittany, Annabel and Christianna.

The Broncos play their next preseason game on August 8 in Seattle. Flacco, Von Miller and the rest of the starters are expected to play in that game, if only for a series or two.

