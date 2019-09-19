ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Everyone, including the Broncos themselves, are exasperated with Garett Bolles.

John Elway and Emmanuel Sanders have made pointed comments about Bolles’ numerous holding calls over the past two-plus seasons and how they must stop.

But for all those who want to run him out of town, I present Isaiah McKenzie as a cautionary tale.

We all urged the Broncos to dump McKenzie last year. They did and McKenzie has since been electric with the Buffalo Bills. He scored a touchdown receiving and a touchdown rushing last week in a 28-14 road win against the New York Giants.

No doubt, Bolles has been killing the Broncos offense with holding penalties. Imagine how tough it is for Rich Scangarello to call plays knowing he has a leak at left tackle.

“Obviously if a player is struggling or let’s say they’re going against a great player it’s your job as a playcaller to help that person be the best he can be.

“Yeah, it's unfortunate what has happened and the plays and how they played out. They were ill-timed and what not, but in the end, he knows he's got to play better, we know we've got to coach him better and we'll get it fixed.”

Bolles’ starting position is in peril. If Ja’Wuan James were healthy, there’s little question Bolles would have been benched this week. But James has a knee injury and Bolles will play against the Packers who do not have Khalil Mack, Broncos’ offensive line coach Mike Munchak may have pointed out as a pick-‘er-up.

“We talked to him extensively earlier in the week,’’ head coach Vic Fangio said. “Mike did the bulk of it. I talked to him a little bit. I’m sure he’s heard everybody else’s comments indirectly so he knows what he’s up against and what he has to do.”

Bolles must change his tactics. The Broncos’ first option is for Bolles to figure it out. If not, James will be back in two to three weeks.

